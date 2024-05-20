LandSouth Breaks Ground on Tuscany Village

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville-based award-winning general contractor, has broken ground and started construction on Tuscany Village, the largest multi-family residential development to date in Sanford, FL.

The developer of the 420-unit apartment community is Royal Palm Companies. The project is scheduled for completion in early Q2 2026.

"LandSouth is excited to collaborate with Royal Palm Companies on Tuscany Village," stated James Pyle, LandSouth President and CEO. "This exceptional project will bring needed multifamily housing with signature amenities to the growing Sanford area."

Greg Donahue will serve as the LandSouth project manager for Tuscany Village. Tom Pfeiffer is the superintendent. Charlotte Dempster will be the construction administrator. Dan Garner is the Division Manager. Forum Architecture & Interior Design is the architecture firm.

Tuscany Village is a Class-A apartment community designed to receive green certification under National Green Building Standards. The project consists of seven identical 4-story, elevator-equipped buildings each containing a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units ranging from 782 to 1,398 square feet. Key development amenities include EV Charging stations, 9,000+ SF of clubhouse space that includes co-working business center with communal workstations, demonstration kitchen, curated original artwork, indoor pet grooming center, fitness center, and resort-style pool and jacuzzi with cabanas.

"We are thrilled to be working with the Royal Palm Companies team on this project," Greg Donahue, the LandSouth project manager shared. "We are eager to get started on Tuscany Village to bring a best-in-class community to the Sanford area."

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Tuscany Village. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best-in-class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, LandSouth has completed more than 30,000 multifamily units. For more information call Mary Hamilton, 904-762-3182, or visit www.landsouth.com

ABOUT ROYAL PALM COMPANIES

Founded in 1978, Royal Palm Companies is one of the nation's most prestigious real estate developers. Royal Palm Companies' $5-billion portfolio consists of more than 50 past, present, and in-the-pipeline projects. They include single family home communities, luxury high-rise condominium towers, hospitality properties, and mixed-use developments. Among them is the world-famous 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter luxury condominium tower, in downtown Miami. It is the soaring signature skyscraper of the mammoth $6-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter, which is America's second-largest real estate development.

CONTACT: Mary Hamilton, [email protected]

SOURCE LandSouth Construction