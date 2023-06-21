LandSouth Construction Announces New Chief Financial Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction is pleased to announce that Joseph Pesticci has joined the company as the new Chief Financial Officer. Joe joined LandSouth in March 2023 and brings more than 25 years of financial experience. He will lead all LandSouth financial and accounting practices.

Joe is a versatile, highly accomplished finance executive with a proven track record in financial analysis and operations acuity as well as developing systems to effectively integrate reporting, budgeting, and strategic planning to maximize company value and minimize cost and risk. At LandSouth, Joe provides insight and expertise in making strategic business decisions and guides goal setting and attainment. He leads organizational alignment to ensure the company is financially positioned for continued success.

"Joe is a welcomed addition to the LandSouth team," said James Pyle, LandSouth's President/CEO. "He brings great insight to the role of CFO, and his strategic planning experience will position the company's growth and strength for many years to come."

Joe joins LandSouth after working for William B. Meyer, Inc. in Connecticut, for 22 years as a CFO, CSO, and VP. There he collaborated with and guided senior executives and divisional leads in the development and execution of strategic and operating plans of the enterprise. Prior to that, he worked at KMPG Peat Marwick in Hartford, CT. During his time there, he worked in all facets of developing audit programs for clients in the fields of banking and manufacturing, SEC reports, and budgetary projections.

"It is an exciting time to join LandSouth as they are celebrating their 25th anniversary," Joe stated. "LandSouth is a company with great leadership, long-term client relationships, and has a strong commitment to the professional development of their employees. I am thrilled to be a part of their work and to help shape the company's future."

Joe has a BS in Accounting and MBA in Finance from Quinnipiac University and earned his CPA license (now inactive) in Connecticut.

About LandSouth Construction

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth's Mary Hamilton, (904) 760-3182, or visit www.landsouth.com.

