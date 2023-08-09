LandSouth Construction Celebrates 25Years of Momentum

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction is celebrating an exciting milestone achieving 25 years in business, providing best-in-class multifamily construction since 1998.

In honor of the anniversary, LandSouth hosted a 25th celebration in May and unveiled a "Momentum" theme for events and campaigns throughout the year.

James Pyle, President/CEO, reflects on the start of LandSouth, and where it stands today, "My #1 goal was to make the next year better than the year before. I wanted to create lasting relationships that could equate to repeat business. Today we have 20 active projects and over 100 employees. I am so proud of what the company has grown into."

One of LandSouth's goals for its 25th year is to continue to embrace development and growth. This year Joseph Pesticci was named LandSouth's Chief Financial Officer and will focus on strategic planning for the company's future. A multi-faceted People Development initiative launched, offering live and online training, a Mentorship program, and a college Internship program.

LandSouth has always believed in giving back, and this celebratory year is no different. LandSouth continues long-standing partnerships with organizations that align with its charitable mission of providing education, life skills, and resources to struggling youth and their families. LandSouth has awarded $25,000 in college scholarships, donated to Hunger Fight's new building, the Beaches Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida, and will pack 250 school backpacks for Kids in Need.

The company continues to expand its footprint throughout the Southeast with projects in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and South Carolina. They were named a 2023 Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine, a Top 400 Contractor by Engineering News Record, and a Top Builder by the National Multifamily Housing Council. With a twenty-five-year commitment to excellence and strong relationships with its partners, LandSouth has the momentum to continue growing.

Looking forward, Pyle continues, "The legacy of LandSouth embodies our Mission Statement: Transforming Ideas, Building Communities, Developing People. My goal is that 25 years from now, those who are just starting their career here will lead the company. With the momentum we have now, I know that is possible."

LandSouth Construction, specializing in multifamily and mixed-used developments, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best-in-class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, LandSouth has completed over 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth's Mary Hamilton, 904.760.3182 or visit www.landsouth.com.

SOURCE LandSouth Construction