LandSouth Construction Introduces New Chief Financial Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction is pleased to announce that Jamie DeWispelare has joined LandSouth as the new Chief Financial Officer. Jamie joined LandSouth in August 2020 and brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience. Jamie will lead all LandSouth financial and accounting practices.

Jamie's has extensive expertise in strategic planning, data analytics, risk management, and tax and regulatory compliance. LandSouth Construction has experienced significant growth over the past several years. Multifamily and senior living continues to expand in the Southeast and this translates to continued growth for LandSouth. Jamie's multi-faceted approach will create a financial plan and vision for the company to embrace change and position LandSouth for continued and future success.

"Jamie is a tremendous addition to the LandSouth family," said James Pyle, LandSouth's CEO. "Financial strength is key to the LandSouth vision and Jamie is just the person to lead our financial organization and position us for growth and stability today and in the future."

Jamie joins LandSouth after serving as CFO for Humphreys and Partners in Dallas, Texas where he led efforts to reduce costs and build more efficient accounting and tracking systems. Prior to that, Jamie spent nearly 10 years with Engineering, Automation, & Design Inc. in Omaha, Nebraska. During his time there, he led expansion efforts, increased use of analytics, all while reducing costs.

"I'm thrilled to join LandSouth at such an exciting time," Jamie stated. "LandSouth is a great organization from the ground up and the top down. It's inspiring to join an organization that's open to being the best and is willing to embrace the challenges that come with it."

Jamie has BA in Accounting from Doane University and holds his CPA license in Texas and Tennessee.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION...Building Ideas:

LandSouth Construction is the Southeast's premier general contractor specializing in multifamily, senior living and mixed-use development. Since 1998, the firm has transformed ideas into best-in-class communities by providing superior construction management services while building long-term relationships. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., LandSouth has completed more than 18,000 multifamily units including apartments, hotels, senior living, student and military housing, condominiums, townhomes and mixed-use and was recently named one of the nation's Top 25 apartment builders by the National Multifamily Housing Council.

