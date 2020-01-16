LandSouth Construction Introduces New VP of Development

Andy joined LandSouth in early 2019 as an Executive Consultant focused on a strategic initiative to document LandSouth's institutional knowledge. This included aligning people, process and technology through a disciplined Business Process Management Practice. He brings more than 20 years of Organization Development (OD) and Executive Leadership to LandSouth. In this new role, Andy is responsible for Organization Development. He will lead LandSouth's Risk Management Practice, Business Development, Pre-Construction, Corporate Communications and Marketing.

LandSouth Construction has experienced significant growth over the past several years. Multifamily and senior living continues to expand in the Southeast and this translates to continued growth for LandSouth. Andy's expertise in organization development will help LandSouth implement a strategic and planned approach to maximize the performance and effectiveness of the LandSouth team.

"We are thrilled that Andy has joined the LandSouth family," said James Pyle, LandSouth's CEO. "The focus at LandSouth is to drive strategic growth through continuous improvement. Andy will be instrumental in these efforts – helping us improve our processes, develop our people, and continue to lead the way in multifamily and senior living construction. We're already seeing results."

Andy most recently has consulted on OD with organizations in the Healthcare and Construction Industries. Prior positions include Senior Vice President with Team Focus Insurance and President of US Assure, where he was an executive in various roles for over 15 years. In every position, Andy delivered revenue growth and increased efficiency through strategic organizational management and leadership.

"It's an exciting time to be a part of LandSouth," Andy shared. "The industry is healthy and growing, we have clarity in what we want to accomplish, and a commitment to provide the resources needed. James has assembled a great team and I am honored to join the LandSouth family."

Andy is a native of Jacksonville and lives in Jacksonville Beach with his family – his wife Kristin, and their three sons.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION...Building Ideas:

LandSouth Construction is the Southeast's premier general contractor specializing in multifamily, senior living and mixed-use development. Since 1998, the firm has transformed ideas into best-in-class communities by providing superior construction management services while building long-term relationships. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., LandSouth has completed more than 18,000 multifamily units including apartments, hotels, senior living, student and military housing, condominiums, townhomes and mixed-use and was recently named one of the nation's Top 25 apartment builders by the National Multifamily Housing Council. www.landsouth.com

SOURCE LandSouth Construction

Related Links

http://www.landsouth.com

