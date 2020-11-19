LandSouth Construction Launches the LandSouth Online University

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction is excited to partner with Vector Solutions to launch The LandSouth Online University to further their commitment to employee development and excellence in the construction industry.

Vector Solutions proudly serves the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) community as a leading developer of award-winning online education, safety compliance, and performance optimization solutions. Vector Solutions' products focus on helping organizations improve outcomes, optimize performance, and reduce risk.

"LandSouth's strength comes from the dedication and expertise of our employees," shared James Pyle, LandSouth CEO. "This new training and education platform will help employees make the most of their talents and make LandSouth stronger than ever."

LandSouth maintains their commitment to delivering best-in-class, multifamily developments by hiring the best and the brightest in the industry. Another part of that effort is offering high-value continuing education for their employees. Through Vector Solutions, LandSouth will offer employees courses designed to:

Fulfill compliance and licensing requirements

Strengthen their LandSouth Institutional Knowledge

Enhance individual and organizational capabilities

Develop employees for future career opportunities

"The LandSouth Online University is a key educational learning and development platform that accelerates our vision to develop our people," remarked Andy Ferguson, LandSouth VP of Development. "The ability to deliver timely, relevant, and specific learning opportunities is a game changer."

The LandSouth Online University launched November 1.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION...Building Ideas:

LandSouth Construction is the Southeast's premier general contractor specializing in multifamily, senior living and mixed-use development. Since 1998, the firm has transformed ideas into best-in-class communities by providing superior construction management services while building long-term relationships. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., LandSouth has completed more than 18,000 multifamily units including apartments, hotels, senior living, student and military housing, condominiums, townhomes and mixed-use and was recently named one of the nation's Top 25 apartment builders by the National Multifamily Housing Council.

For more information visit www.landsouth.com.

