LandSouth Eyes Strong Second Half of 2021 while Celebrating Ongoing Success

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor is preparing for a record second half of 2021 and celebrating their ongoing success. Over the past 18 months, LandSouth faced challenges – like everyone in and outside of the construction industry.

"The hard work and dedication of our team helped LandSouth remain flexible so we could continue to bring ideas to life and deliver best-in-class communities," shared James Pyle, LandSouth President, and CEO. "That resilience led to continued success and new recognition."

LandSouth is proud to share a snapshot of accolades they have received in 2021.

Named #5 Top Contractor by the Jacksonville Daily Record

Named #4 General Contractor by Jacksonville Business Journal

#229 in the Engineering News Record (ENR) Top 400

#39 in the Engineering News Record Southeast Top Contractors

Named as Jacksonville Business Journal's Fast 50

Dana Webb , LandSouth's VP of Finance, named one of Jacksonville's Ultimate Financial Executives

These awards represent the success the LandSouth team has delivered during challenging times. Over the coming months, LandSouth will announce new projects scheduled to begin, further strengthening LandSouth's reputation as one of the premier multifamily general contractors in the Southeast.

With their success, LandSouth maintains their strong commitment to giving back to their communities. Education and opportunities for younger generations are key focus areas. LandSouth is proud to partner with High School 9:12, offering eight scholarships to local students in Northeast Florida, while also participating in High School 9:12's Career Day, providing information about opportunities in the construction industry.

"At LandSouth, we believe it's important to give back and there is no better way than by investing in the future of our communities," continued James Pyle. "Our partnership with High School 9:12 and other organizations offer wonderful opportunities to give back and also support the students who are our future."

LandSouth is committed to delivering best-in-class multifamily communities. Over the coming months, LandSouth is excited to further demonstrate their commitment to excellence with their clients, partners, and communities.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best-in-class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 20,000 units including apartments, hotels, senior living, student and military housing, condominiums, townhomes, and mixed-use.

For more information, visit www.landsouth.com

SOURCE LandSouth Construction

Related Links

http://www.landsouth.com

