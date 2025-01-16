Lane Gorman Trubitt Is a Best Companies Group 2025 America's Best Workplaces Winner

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Companies Group has named Lane Gorman Trubitt a recipient of an inaugural Best Companies Group's America's Best Workplaces in 2025 Award. The awards are held in partnership with BridgeTower Media.

Best Companies Group's America's Best Workplaces Awards identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment across the United States. It is a celebration of excellence in company culture that honors numerous employers and ranks the Top 10 workplaces in small, medium, and large business categories. Winners were previously recognized by Best Companies Group in at least one other data-driven recognition program.

"We are honored to be recognized as an America's Best Workplaces winner by Best Companies Group," stated Dawn Möeder, Managing Member of LGT. "This award reflects the incredible culture our team has built - rooted in collaboration, growth, and genuine care for one another, where every individual feels empowered to succeed and make a difference. At LGT, we know that when our people thrive, our clients and communities do too."

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

About Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC

With offices in Dallas and Houston, Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT), a proudly Texas-based firm, was established in 1950. The firm, which is committed to helping the middle market, represents a wide spectrum of clients in many different sectors, from individuals to privately-held companies to not-for-profit organizations. In addition to a range of additional specialized services, LGT provides traditional accounting, audit/assurance, consulting, and tax services. The two affiliated companies, LGT Financial Advisors, LLC and LGT Insurance Services Inc. were established by the firm in an effort to continuously expand the range of services offered to its valued clientele.

To learn more, visit www.lgt-cpa.com.

