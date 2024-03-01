Lane Gorman Trubitt Named to the List of Best Places to Work in Texas 2023

DALLAS, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Gorman Trubitt (LGT) today announced it has been named to the Best Places to Work in Texas 2023 list by Best Companies Group, a BridgeTower Media Company. LGT was recognized and selected based on responses from a detailed and comprehensive survey of its employees.

Best Companies Group's annual award program identifies and honors the best places to work in Texas. The ranking is based on an anonymous employee survey and an analysis of their responses about corporate culture, training and development, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction.

"Being named one of Texas' Best Places to Work is an amazing honor for LGT. This recognition is proof of fostering an environment that values the contributions and well-being of each team member. It also demonstrates our commitment to offering competitive benefits, significant growth opportunities, and a work environment where excellence and fulfillment go hand-in-hand. This honor is a testament to the amazing people at the firm, whose skill and commitment enable our success. We continue to do our part to improve not just our industry but also the communities in which we live," said Dawn Möeder, Managing Partner, LGT.

"Texas is known for innovation, and the companies that made our Best Places to Work in Texas list take a forward-looking approach to creating workplaces of excellence," said Jaime Raul Zepeda, executive vice president of Best Companies Group. "Our research proves LGT is committed to developing a highly-engaged and valued workforce. Congratulations to all of this year's Best Places to Work in Texas winners."

On February 29, 2024, the BCG Winners rankings were revealed in a special video awards announcement.

