LANEIGE Unveils KATSEYE as Global Partner and Faces of New JuicePop Box Lip Tint Campaign

"Sensoriality has always been central to LANEIGE, from flavor-inspired formulas to playful, immersive experiences," says Julien Bouzitat, SVP of Prestige at Amorepacific US. "With JuicePop Box Lip Tint, we're expanding that storytelling through music—our first collection designed with sound as its creative foundation. Teaming up with KATSEYE, a globally connected, diverse, and vibrant K‑Pop‑inspired group, brings this launch to life in an authentic and electric way. Each member embodies creativity, confidence, and their own unique vibe—just like the music‑inspired shades in our new lip tint lineup and our original packaging made to move with you."

JuicePop Box Lip Tint delivers 12 hours of juicy, buildable color wrapped in comfort and without dryness. Powered by LANEIGE's Water-Oil Remix Complex™, the formula glides onto lips with a lightweight, water-fresh feel before releasing nourishing oil that locks in hydration and color throughout the day. The result is a moisture-packed, glossy finish that feels as effortless as it looks. The lip-hugging applicator is shaped to fit the natural curve of the lips, delivering smooth, even color with every swipe. Designed to move with you, the clip-on packaging allows for on-the-go wear so you can tint it, wear it, and clip it anywhere.

Set to KATSEYE's viral track "Internet Girl" and filmed in a fully customized pink recording studio, the campaign translates rhythm into color, where choreography, sound, and movement come together. The six members are celebrated individually, with each assigned a shade of JuicePop Box Lip Tint that reflects their personality, artistry, and creative energy, ranging from soft nudes to vibrant reds and punchy pinks, all inspired by the spectrum of music.

Sophia — Red Classic

Red Classic reflects Sophia's bold leadership and confidence. In the campaign, she plays piano, a nod to her classical music upbringing and lifelong vocal training.

Lara — DJ Plum

DJ Plum reflects Lara's instinct for sound and composition. The campaign highlights her interest in mixing, songwriting, and the creative process behind the music.

Manon — Pop Star Peach

Pop-Star Peach captures Manon's natural star presence. Bright and confident, the shade reflects her role as the aspirational it-girl of the new generation.

Megan — Jazzy Jam

Jazzy Jam mirrors Megan's sharp performance power. Known for her precision and commanding movement, Jazzy Jam reflects her ability to captivate on stage.

Daniela — Disco Coral

Disco Coral reflects Daniela's deep connection to dance. Rooted in rhythm and movement, the shade nods to her dancing background and the expressive choreography she brings to every performance.

Yoonchae — LoFi Mauve

LoFi Mauve reflects Yoonchae's cool confidence. Soft in tone but expressive in finish, the shade captures her distinct presence.

The full LANEIGE Juicepop Box Lip Tint collection of eight shades will retail for $23 each, available at Sephora.com and Laneige.com on January 27, followed by Amazon.com, in-stores at Sephora and Sephora at Kohl's® beginning January 30.

