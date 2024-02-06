Langham Hospitality Group Enhances Guest Experiences with Shiji's Cutting-Edge PMS Technology

Global hotelier opts for most advanced and guest-centric PMS technology in Shiji Enterprise Platform to deliver exceptional encounters through technology, enabling superior services and elevated security

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) has strengthened its service capabilities across its hotel portfolio with the deployment of Shiji Group's Shiji Enterprise Platform PMS. The collaboration is a testament to the view that service excellence combined with cutting-edge technology can produce vastly superior outcomes for end users.

Langham Hospitality Group adopted Shiji's PMS solution Shiji Enterprise Platform across their estate An illustration of one of the feature functionalities of Shiji's PMS - Single guest profile management for hotel chains and groups

The Shiji Enterprise Platform, which is renowned for its guest-centric design, robust security, and privacy features, will help ensure that LHG can better understand and cater to its guests' needs while also improving its ability to safeguard their data. These outcomes stem from the architecture of the Shiji Enterprise Platform PMS itself, which is not just a property management system but a comprehensive solution built around the nuances of guest profiles and preferences. LHG's decision to adopt the system therefore illustrates the company's commitment to customer-driven innovation, and to prioritizing personalized and secure guest experiences in alignment with its prestigious hotel brands.

"Adopting Shiji's Enterprise Platform was not about upgrading our technology; it was a statement of our dedication to offering unparalleled customer experiences," Bob van den Oord, CEO of LHG, said. "In Shiji, we found a synergy between our vision for bespoke guest services and their advanced technological capabilities, ensuring our patrons receive nothing but the best."

Shiji's platform is celebrated for its adaptability and security, boasting features that enhance operational efficiency, while safeguarding guest privacy. With real-time data analytics and a user-friendly interface, the system empowers hotel staff to deliver exceptional service. The platform's integration capabilities also mean that LHG can easily incorporate other innovative technologies in the future, staying at the forefront of hospitality trends.

"When we built Shiji Enterprise Platform, we built it from the ground up around the needs of our customers. Working with innovative global hoteliers such as Langham Hospitality Group is a privilege for a company such as ours. With their being at the vanguard of hospitality, it was imperative for us to deliver a solution that reflects their ethos of innovation and excellence," remarked Kevin King, CEO of Shiji International. "The Platform is a lot more than just a PMS, it is designed to be a central technology platform around which hotels can build and tailor their experiences both for staff and guests. We're incredibly honored to work with the team at Langham Hospitality Group; their dedication to excellence is visible in everything they do."

The collaboration between LHG and Shiji Group is a significant milestone in the hospitality industry, symbolizing a perfect marriage of tradition and technology. For more information on this exciting development and how it's set to reshape luxury hospitality, visit Langham Hospitality Group and Shiji Enterprise Platform.

About Shiji

Shiji is a multi-national technology company that provides software solutions and services for enterprise companies in the hospitality, food service, retail, and entertainment industries, ranging from hospitality technology platforms, hotel property management solutions, food and beverage and retail systems, payment gateways, data management, online distribution and more. Founded in 1998 as a network solutions provider for hotels, Shiji today comprises over 5,000 employees in 80+ subsidiaries and brands in over 31 countries, serving more than 91,000 hotels, 200,000 restaurants, and 600,000 retail outlets. For more information, visit shijigroup.com.

About Langham Hospitality Group

A wholly owned subsidiary of Great Eagle Holdings, Langham Hospitality Group encompasses a family of distinctive brands including The Langham Hotels and Resorts, Cordis Hotels, Eaton and Ying'nFlo, with more than 30 projects currently either confirmed or in a developed stage of negotiation from Asia, Europe and North America to the Middle East. The Group takes its name from the legendary Langham in London, which was widely recognized as Europe's first Grand Hotel. For over 150 years, this flagship hotel has represented sophisticated and gracious hospitality, a philosophy that reflects elegance in design, innovation in hospitality, sincere service and captivation of the senses across all properties. For more information, please access the website at LanghamHospitalityGroup.com.

