Language Connects Foundation Announces Inaugural Board of Directors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Language Connects Foundation (LCF), the charitable and public education affiliate of ACTFL, recently announced its first Board of Directors. This group includes individuals with decades of experience in education, language policy, business, and beyond who will serve as champions of the transformative power of language learning and of the educators who make it possible.

Martha Abbott , Interim Executive Director, ACTFL





, Interim Executive Director, ACTFL MacKenzie Arbogust , Director of Finance & Operations, ACTFL





, Director of Finance & Operations, ACTFL Arturo Castillon , Vice President Sales & Marketing, Vista Higher Learning





, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Vista Higher Learning Janet Dracksdorf, Publishing & Education Consultant





Carrie Fischer, Manager of Localization, Subway





Cate Florenz, U.S Department of State, Office of Citizen Exchanges





Michael Shaughnessy , Executive Director, American Association of Teachers of German





, Executive Director, American Association of Teachers of German José Viana, Senior Education Advisor, Lexia Learning

The LCF board will oversee the mission and purpose of the Foundation, including participation in strategic planning, policy decisions, and making connections within their respective networks to help secure financial support of LCF priority initiatives.

"We appreciate the breadth of experience and professional expertise that these volunteer leaders will contribute to our collective efforts, while we continue to also focus on recruiting new members who are representative of the diverse populations served by both ACTFL and the Language Connects Foundation."— Kit Hall, LCF Director

"I am excited to serve as the LCF's first Board Chair, as the organization continues its work to raise awareness and funds to sustain its operations and serve the language educators and students of today and of the future. Language is the superpower that will continue to connect communities and cultures across the globe."—Carrie Fischer, Manager of Globalization Services at Subway

Providing vision, leadership and support for quality teaching and learning of languages, ACTFL is an individual membership organization of more than 11,000 language educators and administrators from elementary through graduate education, as well as government and industry. Since its founding in 1967, ACTFL has become synonymous with innovation, quality, and reliability in meeting the changing needs of language educators and their learners. It is where the world's educators, businesses, and government agencies go to advance the practice of language learning.

ACTFL's work as a trusted, independent center of excellence empowers educators to prepare learners for success in a 21st century global society; helps government agencies build language capacity in the U.S. and abroad; and connects businesses with the resources and relationships they need to succeed.

