LanguageLine Solutions is Green Business Certified; Announces 'Angela's Trees' Initiative

MONTEREY, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LanguageLine Solutions has been "Green Business Certified," the world leader in translation and interpretation announced today. The company also stated that it will be launching an ambitious environmental initiative in the name of a beloved team member who passed away early in 2022.

Scott Brown Carmel

The Green Business Certification comes through the California Green Business Network (CGBN), which leads the nation in working with businesses to create a vibrant green economy. Led by a coalition of cities and counties, the CGBN aims to make our communities healthier and more livable while also conserving resources.

LanguageLine's certification as a green business comes after a rigorous application process. Certification indicates that LanguageLine has met and exceeded regulatory requirements to prevent pollution, reduce waste, conserve energy, and save water.

"Being a Certified Green Business is the clearest way to show our community and clients that we care about sustainability," LanguageLine President and CEO Scott W. Klein said. "It suggests that we are committed to taking action to conserve resources and prevent pollution in both our facility and our operations. Receiving this certification wasn't easy, but it was certainly worthwhile, as it is another way to reflect our intention to be the best corporate citizens that we can be."

LanguageLine's Green Business initiative was first spearheaded by Director of Business Process Improvement Angela Witmer, who passed away in January. In her honor, the company announced its Angela's Trees project, whereby the company will sponsor the planting of a tree whenever a new interpreter is hired.

LanguageLine will first plant approximately 3,000 trees in Northern California, where Angela was born. The company anticipates planting thousands more around the world throughout the coming years.

"Angela was simply the best of us," Klein said. "Among many things, she was the embodiment of our environmental consciousness. She was the most vibrant person imaginable and was truly at home in nature.

"We miss Angela every day. Angela's Trees is a fitting memorial to someone who grounded us and shined a light on what truly mattered."

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine has been the world leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company sets the global standard for phone, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 30,000 clients to enable communication with the limited English proficient, Deaf, and Hard-of-Hearing communities. LanguageLine provides the industry's fastest and most dependable access to nearly 17,000 professional linguists in more than 240 languages - 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Media Contact:

Scott Brown

831-224-3187

[email protected]

SOURCE LanguageLine Solutions