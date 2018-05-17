LanguageLine Solutions Recognized as CIO 100 Winner

MONTEREY, Calif., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IDG's CIO has announced LanguageLine Solutions® as a recipient of the 2018 CIO 100. The 31st annual award program recognizes organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of operational and strategic excellence in information technology.

"Each of our winners has achieved notable success in accelerating businesses to the front lines of the digital revolution," said Maryfran Johnson, Executive Director of CIO Programs. "This year's winners are inspiring examples of how IT leadership, business partnerships, and customer engagement can reshape the future."

LanguageLine has been the global leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company's 2018 CIO nomination focused on the advancement of its state-of-the-art Olympus™ platform, which at more than $30 million represents the largest technology investment in industry history. When it was launched, Olympus signified a complete digital conversion within an industry that was built around legacy phone lines.

Thanks to Olympus, LanguageLine now has the unrivaled ability to handle a massive volume of phone and video calls efficiently and effectively. On this new platform, LanguageLine bridged over 36 million language interactions – in more than 240 languages – in 2017. The average connect time for these calls in the top 10 languages was 12.4 seconds – an astoundingly low figure.

"One in five U.S. residents now speaks a language other than English at home," LanguageLine President and CEO Scott W. Klein said. "Most forward-looking organizations are thinking about inclusion of not only non-English speakers, but the significant deaf and hard-of-hearing community as well. Olympus is unmatched in its ability to meet the surging demand for interpreter services."

For thousands of LanguageLine clients, including major public hospitals, large corporations, and 911 call centers, ensuring that calls are handled within seconds is critical, and a matter of life or death in some cases.

Recipients of this year's CIO 100 Award were selected through a three-step process. First, companies filled out an online application form detailing their innovative IT and business initiatives. Next, a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) reviewed the applications in depth, looking for leading-edge IT practices and measurable results. Finally, CIO editors reviewed the judges' evaluations and selected the final 100.

Executives from the winning companies will be recognized at The CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony, to be held August 15 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

About LanguageLine Solutions

LanguageLine Solutions has been the global leader in innovative language-access solutions since 1982. The company sets the global standard for phone, video, and onsite interpreting, as well as translation, localization, and testing and training for bilingual staff and interpreters. LanguageLine is trusted by more than 28,000 clients to enable communication with the limited English proficient, deaf, and hard-of-hearing communities. LanguageLine provides the industry's fastest and most dependable access to more than 9,000 professional linguists in more than 240 languages - 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

