Lanner Becomes a Member of MEF to accelerate Edge Network Transformation for SD-WAN, O-RAN, MEC and SASE

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, the global leader in Whitebox Solutions™ for Network Communications, Security, and Software Defined Networking (SDN), today announced that it has joined MEF, the world's leading industry forum of network, cloud and technology providers, to accelerate the development of Whitebox Solutions™ for SD-WAN, Open RAN, MEC and SASE. By closely collaborating with over 200 leading global organizations, Lanner aims to deliver a full range of MEF 3.0-certified network appliances that address the industry's challenges in network disaggregation and ensure seamless interoperation for next-gen 5G communications.

The trend of network disaggregation has driven the digital transformation for service providers, starting from uCPE, SD-WAN, to MEC and O-RAN. Since 2018, Lanner uCPE Platforms has been deployed in enterprises, retail chains, and distributed branches for more than 200,000 devices. With multiple successful deployment cases in diversified client environments, today Lanner is the leading hardware solution provider behind major SD-WAN services, providing pre-validated and pre-integrated white box appliances to ease the difficulties in rollout of virtualization services in a multi-vendor orchestration and VNF environment.

MEF 3.0 Global Services Framework represents the most cutting-edge standards for defining, delivering, and certifying assured digital services, orchestrated across a global ecosystem of automated networks. MEF's SD-WAN and forthcoming SASE service standards and APIs provide an application-centric, policy-driven, high-performance Overlay Digital Service to enable a fully orchestrated fabric for service providers delivering new, revenue-generating digital services to the enterprise.

"Joining the MEF with MEF 3.0-certified products is our next big step to ensure that features of Lanner Whitebox Solutions™ can be seamlessly synchronized with the leading service providers," said Jeans Tseng, CTO of Lanner Electronics. "MEF serves to facilitate implementation of new standards, build consensus and unite service providers and hardware equipment vendors. By defining architecture, protocols, and management of next-gen network virtualization technologies, MEF empowers Lanner to efficiently and cost-effectively deliver network appliances deployed for SD-WAN and SASE applications to the managed service providers on a global scale."

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced and customizable SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers and application developers. Lanner possesses a wide range of network appliances including vCPE gateways designed for SD-WAN and SD-Security, as well as NEBS-compliant, NFVi-ready platforms with multiple processors, network I/O blades, and high availability features. For more information: www.lannerinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About MEF

An industry association of 200 member companies, MEF is driving development of a global federation of network, cloud, and technology providers supporting dynamic, assured, and certified network services that power enterprise digital transformation. MEF 3.0 services are designed to provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. For more information: https://www.MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @MEF_Forum.

