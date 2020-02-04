HELSINKI and NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacturing of Whitebox Solutions™ for Network Computing and Intelligent Edge, today announced that the company has formed the partnership with service assurance expert Creanord, aiming to assist carriers and service providers with a comprehensive solution for advanced, segmented and distributed L2 to L7 Performance Assurance in Metro and Access networks.

Lanner Collaborates with Creanord to Offer Carrier-grade Service Assurance Solutions to Carriers and Service Providers

Empowered by Intel® technologies and engineered to the perfection by Lanner and Creanord, the CreaNODE 500 Mini Probe hardware platform is palm-sized but still packed with compute performance and connectivity required in large scale mesh network monitoring among other performance monitoring use cases. The joint solution is optimal for active latency monitoring for core and transit networks, where detailed networking visibility, assurance flexibility and absolute precision are needed.

Some of the joint end-to-end active assurance solution highlights include:

Complete set of one-way and two-way continuous measurements

L2 to L7 Service Activation Testing and Troubleshooting

Precise microsecond level measurements

Centralized TrueTCP RFC6349 management with real-time visualization and historical reporting

Localized SNMP high frequency data collection for granular bandwidth management in distributed environments

"Optimized hardware from Lanner for the CreaNODE 500 Mini Probe platform allows us to provide best price, performance and ease of use valued by our Service Provider customers," says Jari Augustin, CEO of Creanord.

"Service assurance in distributed network environment has become more important than ever for ensuring quality of experience," says Jeans Tseng, GM and VP of Lanner Telecommunication Business Unit. "The seamless integration of the Creanord active assurance software and Lanner network appliance provides a complete solution of 24x7 network service visibility, helping carriers and service providers manage SLAs and diagnose performance issues effortlessly."

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced and customizable SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers and application developers. Lanner possesses a wide range of network appliances including vCPE gateways designed for SD-WAN and SD-Security, as well as NEBS-compliant, NFVi-ready platforms with multiple processors, network I/O blades, and high availability features. www.lannerinc.com

About Creanord

Creanord, headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, offers technology solutions for network performance measurements to empower users actively and accurately measure, monitor and optimize network performance and applications at scale. Creanord is driven to turn data into outperforming networks which enables physical network operators, connectivity wholesalers, cloud/data centers and critical communications service providers to design, offer and deliver service with confidence.

Since 2000 Creanord has been serving customers who operate the most demanding networks and connectivity applications who need to prove that they achieve the given SLA promises. These organizations are tier one telecoms, cloud service providers, data centres and critical communications whose networks and services make societies smarter, businesses more competitive and our lives safer. https://www.creanord.com/

Media contact:

Brian Chen

+886-2-86926060

SOURCE Lanner Electronics