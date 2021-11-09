Lanner Joins NVIDIA GTC to Demonstrate Edge AI Platforms for Accelerating OpenRAN Programmable Packet Processing

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, the leading network hardware provider for enterprise network security and intelligent edge computing, today announced that it will join NVIDIA GTC to discuss how to leverage AI-accelerated edge computing platforms to offer new levels of workload consolidation and scalable performance for OpenRAN infrastructure. GTC is a virtual AI conference that will take place from November 8-11, 2021, and registration is free.

Accelerating Programmable Packet Processing for Next-gen OpenRAN

OpenRAN is anticipated to be the next revolution for Radio Access Network (RAN) infrastructure — an optimal solution to enhance capacity and coverage, while reducing latency caused by escalating growth of data traffic on the 5G network. OpenRAN solutions offer flexibility and scalability through the disaggregation of hardware and software and the utilization of Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) hardware.

Lanner collaborated with NVIDIA to build the scalable, hyper-converged edge platform for OpenRAN infrastructure. Powered by the packet/networking capabilities of the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU , Lanner COTS-based edge platforms feature programmable, intelligent switching capability that can offload workloads from open architecture CPUs. The Lanner solution takes advantage of the accelerated networking in NVIDIA DPUs to provide long-term, cost-effective support for protocol-independent and multi-Tbps networking performance without being compromised by hardware bottlenecks.

GTC brings together many AI innovators, visionaries, and creatives looking to inspire and ignite ideas and build new connections. Lanner is looking forward to sharing new updates from our work in advancing workload consolidation and scalable performance for OpenRAN infrastructure using AI-accelerated edge computing platforms. Join us online for interactive sessions and informative talks. More information and GTC registration here .

