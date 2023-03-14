Lanner Joins ZEDEDA's Transform Virtual Event with its 5G-ready Intelligent Edge Computing Appliances

FREMONT, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics Americas, a global provider of intelligent edge computing hardware solutions, has announced its participation in the upcoming industry conference "Transform" hosted by ZEDEDA, a leader in edge orchestration software. The on-line event is scheduled to take place on March 16, 2023 and will focus on the latest trends, challenges and innovation in industrial IoT and edge computing.

As most industrial IoT systems are mission-critical and cannot afford downtime due to security breaches or lengthy deployments and upgrades, Lanner has collaborated with ZEDEDA to provide a flexible and secure industrial IoT edge computing platform that simplifies orchestration offering security with ZEDEDA's EVE (Edge Virtualization Engine) hypervisor.

Lanner's IIoT platforms are designed to handle the challenging requirements of edge computing workloads and provide digital, serial, and network connectivity to easily interface with existing industrial systems with flexible mounting options, wide operating temperatures, 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity. The ZEDEDA-ready Lanner edge computing appliance featuring ZEDEDA's zero trust model with hardware-root-of-trust, remote attestation, data encryption, anomaly detection and distributed per-app firewall capabilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with ZEDEDA and participate in this exciting event together with biggest names in IIoT edge computing, including VMware, Emerson, Rockwell Automation," said Mr. Dave Meng, Senior Director of Business Development at Lanner. "Our innovative edge computing hardware combined with ZEDEDA's orchestration solutions enable on-premises operators to consolidate their existing applications alongside new cloud-native innovations fit for the edge."

The online event begins at 8 a.m. PDT/11 a.m. EDT and wraps up at 2:30 p.m. PDT/5:30 p.m. EDT on March 16. The previous evening (March 15), ZEDEDA will host an in-person happy hour. To register and get more information on the schedule and speakers, go to ZEDEDA.vfairs.com.

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner is a global provider of intelligent edge computing hardware solutions that enable IoT and Industry 4.0 applications. Lanner's products are designed to deliver scalable and reliable edge computing solutions for a wide range of industries, including telecommunications, transportation, and industrial automation. For more information, please visit https://www.lannerinc.com/.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open, and intrinsically secure — extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA delivers a distributed, cloud-native edge management and orchestration solution, simplifying the security and remote management of edge infrastructure and applications at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ZEDEDA.com/.

