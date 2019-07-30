Lanner Partners with Dispersive Networks to Innovate and Secure SD-WAN and uCPE Solutions

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, a global leading manufacturer of network appliances, and Dispersive Networks, an innovative supplier of secure programmable virtual networking and SD-WAN, have created an integrated solution that merges the Dispersive Virtual Network (DVN) software with Lanner's uCPE platforms.

Legacy WAN and SD WAN typically utilize at-risk VPNs with IPSEC tunnels for security and often require private proprietary single-function hardware to deploy. A next generation alternative, DVN is a multi-path software-defined networking overlay solution. It sends packets via multiple streams to deliver new levels of security, reliability, and performance. By splitting and encrypting the individual streams, the network becomes immune to man-in-the-middle attacks as adversaries can't find the network nor what is being transmitted. An added benefit, DVN clients typically experience 2-10 times performance improvement.

"Dispersive's reputation for solving military grade security and performance is well recognized," stated Sven Freudenfeld, CTO Telecom Application Business Unit. "Lanner is enthusiastic about helping to extend those benefits to government and commercial enterprise clients around the world with our best in class whitebox solutions."

Lanner and Dispersive Networks have tested and validated an integrated solution that combines Lanner's universal CPE equipment and Dispersive Networks' highly-flexible NFV and Container-based SD-WAN programmable networking software. The joint solution enables service providers and enterprise clients to securely and cost-effectively manage NFV and Container-based software-defined WAN. The integration of DVN architecture and Lanner's hardware uCPE platform delivers flexibility, performance and cost advantages for creating agile and profitable managed services while raising the bar for secure, high performance networking.

"Lanner's leadership in uCPE and IIoT whitebox is a great fit with Dispersive's leading secure virtual networking solution," said Chris Swan, Dispersive's Chief Revenue Officer. "We're excited about the powerful and economic options our clients now have to deploy from device to branch and data center."

By integrating the flexibility of Dispersive's software-based approach to SD-WAN with Lanner's versatile uCPE, the joint offering delivers an optimal solution for building profitable, ultra-secure SD-WAN managed services and large enterprise WANs.

About Lanner

Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced and customizable SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers and application developers. Lanner possesses a wide range of network appliances including vCPE gateways designed for SD-WAN and SD-Security, as well as NEBS-compliant, NFVi-ready platforms with multiple processors, network I/O blades, and high availability features.

For more information, visit http://www.lannerinc.com/ or http://www.whiteboxsolution.com/

About Dispersive Networks

Dispersive Networks provides programmable networking for mission-critical solutions. Its radically different approach to networking delivers new levels of security, reliability, and performance. The company offers 100% software-based programmable networking that provides a foundation for innovation and transformation across industry verticals. Inspired by battlefield-proven wireless radio techniques, the Dispersive™ Virtualized Network dynamically splits session-level IP traffic at the edge device into smaller, independent and individually encrypted packet streams. It enables partners to connect digital businesses securely, products, and technologies end-to-end across any network infrastructure, including the public internet. Dispersive Networks' proven technology secures and accelerates the connected world.

For more information, visit www.dispersive.io

