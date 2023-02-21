Lanner, Radisys, and Hytec Inter Collaborate to Demonstrate the Containerized 5G Private Network Solutions

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, Radisys, and Hytec Inter announced today a collaboration to create a high-performance, containerized-based 5G private network solution with flexible deployment options for various industries. The cost-effective, fully disaggregated 5G RAN solution, integrated by Hytec Inter, includes Lanner's Open RAN appliances and Radisys' CU and DU software, to deliver secure, real-time communication for enabling low-latency services for mission-critical applications. A demonstration of the solution will be available for viewing at Lanner's booth (Booth no.5A27) at MWC Barcelona, from February 27 through March 2nd.

At MWC 2023, we will be showcasing the industry's smallest private 5G platform designed for on-premise 5G Core networks and CU/DU operation without requiring a cloud management system

To enable the Kubernetes-containerized CU/DU software, Lanner provides the interoperable Open RAN appliance ECA-4027 designed to enable Radisys' 5G RAN software that supports the latest 3GPP and O-RAN specifications. Powered by 12~16 cores Intel® Xeon® D-2100 series processor (codenamed Skylake-D), the ECA-4027 is a 37cm short-depth CU/DU edge server, offering 8x 10G SFP+ ports, -40 to 65°C wide operating temperature range, Intel® QAT crypto acceleration, IEEE 1588v2 Time Sync support and PCI-E expansion capability for FPGA or GPU acceleration.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Radisys and Hytec Inter to offer the COTS network platforms that enable 5G Open RAN with reduced cost of ownership and accelerated time-to-market," said Jeans Tseng, CTO of Lanner Electronics. "Our joint solution allows service providers and enterprises to deploy advanced RAN technologies in private networks with improved reliability, security, and scalability.

"We are pleased to include Radisys' 3GPP Rel-17 compliant containerized RAN software, with ORAN interfaces and private 5G suitable features, to power this high-performance, 5G private network solution alongside Lanner Electronics and Hytec Inter," said Munish Chhabra, head of Mobility Software and Services Business, Radisys. "The flexibility and disaggregation of this Open RAN based private network solution will allow service providers and enterprise to choose the best-in-class solutions with open interfaces, boosting reliability and ensuring service continuity."

"At MWC 2023, we will be showcasing the industry's smallest private 5G platform designed for on-premise 5G Core networks and CU/DU operation without requiring a cloud management system," said Norihito Asao, President and CEO of Hytec Inter Corporation. "Integrated with Lanner's edge server and Radisys 5G RAN software, we have built a proof-of-concept 5G private network system, with a single radio unit platform that can connect up to 16 devices, and a commercial model expanding to 3 radio unit platforms, which will support up to 32 devices, and shall be officially launched later in 2023."

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world-leading provider of design, engineering, and manufacturing services for SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers, and application developers.

www.lannerinc.com

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys' innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers' complex deployment challenges.

For more information, visit www.radisys.com.

About Hytec Inter

Since founding in 1998, Hytec Inter Co., Ltd. has imported, developed, and distributed industrial communications and networking equipment to customers in key vertical markets such as Japanese government and defense agencies, transportation, social infrastructure, large scale industrial campus plants, energy and power utilities. https://hytec.co.jp/eng/

Media contact:

Brian Chen

[email protected]

+886-2-8692-6060

SOURCE Lanner Electronics