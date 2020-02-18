Lanner Receives Verizon Certification for its L-1515 uCPE and PGN-300 LTE CAT-6 Radio Module

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, the leading Whitebox Solution™ provider for network security, SD-WAN and Intelligent Edge, today announced the release of the Verizon-certified L-1515, an LTE and WiFi ready uCPE/vCPE, and the PGN-300, a swappable CAT-6 LTE Module. The open, scalable design hardware platforms provide system integrators with robust performance, carrier-grade reliability and future-proof connectivity to meet application-centric demands of next-gen 5G wireless communications.

Lanner L-1515, the Whitebox Solution™ version of the Lanner NCA-1515, has received certifications from Verizon Wireless as a LTE/WiFi Ready uCPE/vCPE for SD-WAN. Lanner provides the Verizon-certified PGN-300, the swappable LTE Cat-6 caddy module designed for intelligent VMS, mobile SD-WAN and 4G LTE failover.

To meet the demands for regulatory standards, safety and technical requirements, Lanner L-1515, the Whitebox Solution™ version of the Lanner NCA-1515, has received certifications from Verizon Wireless as a LTE/WiFi Ready uCPE/vCPE for SD-WAN. Featuring up to six antennas for enhanced 4G/LTE/WiFi connectivity, the L-1515 is a desktop network appliance equipped with 4~16 Cores Intel® Atom® C3000 Series CPU, 4~6 GbE, 2x SFP, Gen3 bypass and Intel QAT, making it capable of delivering SD-WAN and VNF services at distributed enterprise, retail stores and branch offices.

The interoperable and reliable mobile connectivity in the edge network is now a necessity for next-gen communications. To offer scalable flexible LTE connectivity for intelligent edge platform, Lanner provides the Verizon-certified PGN-300, the swappable LTE Cat-6 caddy module designed for intelligent VMS, mobile SD-WAN and 4G LTE failover. The secure mechanical design provides dual SIM card readers and dual 4G LTE Antenna inputs, featuring up to 300 Mbps down/150Mbps uplinks. With the hot-swappable PCI-Express 3.0 interface, the PGN-300 provides robust connectivity to all of our network appliances through onboard expansion slots on Lanner network appliances, edge AI gateway and rugged in-vehicle platforms.

"The Verizon certification on Lanner Whitebox Solutions not only ensures the reliability in edge to cloud communications, but also helps our OEM customers accelerate the time-to-market process in their mobile applications," said Sven Freudenfeld, CTO of Lanner Telecom Applications Business Unit. "Lanner Whitebox Solutions™ and modular caddy help system integrator efficiently manage network connectivity and resources from distributed branches to the data center and the cloud."

