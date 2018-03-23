Lannett Strengthens, Augments Management Team

"We are delighted to have Grant and Alicia join our team, both will be instrumental in growing our business including the expected near-term launch of our large number of previously approved products, as well as the more than two dozen owned and partnered product applications currently pending at the FDA," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "Grant brings expertise that will improve operational efficiencies throughout the company. He will be responsible for ensuring that we continue to provide a reliable high quality supply of medicines manufactured in full compliance with cGMP. Alicia brings extensive experience in the generic drug industry as a creative and savvy marketing strategist and leader. She has broad-based marketing expertise, deep customer relationships and an impressive track record on portfolio management and launching new products aligned to the needs of customers."

Brock has held a number of senior level positions in operations. Before joining Lannett, he was vice president operations for Aprecia Pharmaceuticals. He previously served as senior vice president operations for Custom Powder Systems, and before that held several roles of increasing responsibility in manufacturing and engineering at Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Evolga has more than 10 years of marketing experience with expertise leading effective strategy, product management, cross-functional team management and revenue growth in the generic pharmaceutical industry. She has held roles of increasing responsibility at some of the largest generic pharmaceutical companies in the US, including Cipla USA, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Apotex Corporation and Impax Laboratories. Most recently, she served as vice president of marketing for Cipla USA, where she formed the marketing department from the ground up, leading all facets of marketing for the company's US business.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statement, including, but not limited to, the expected near-term launch of the company's previously approved products, as well as the owned and partnered product applications pending at the FDA, whether expressed or implied, is subject to market and other conditions, and subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC from time to time, including the prospectus supplement related to the proposed offering to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

