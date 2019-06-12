Lannett To Participate At Two Investor Conferences In June

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today announced its participation at two upcoming investor conferences. Schedule below:

Raymond James 2019 Life Sciences and MedTech Conference, at 11:30 a.m. ET , Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace;

2019 Life Sciences and MedTech Conference, at , at the Lotte New York Palace; BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference, at 3 p.m. ET , on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Mandarin Oriental New York.

A webcast of the presentations will be available at www.lannett.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the web site at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary software. The presentations will be archived and accessible on the web site for 30 days.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

Contact: Robert Jaffe

Robert Jaffe Co., LLC

(424) 288-4098

SOURCE Lannett Company, Inc.

