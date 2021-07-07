Lansinoh Announces Launch of New Birth Prep & Recovery Product Line

"I am so delighted to see this extension of products for new mothers from Lansinoh. It has always been my passion to help women through the challenges of early motherhood, and this is one more way for Lansinoh to help new moms thrive in their new roles," said Resheda Hagen, founder of Lansinoh.

The five items featured in Lansinoh's new line include:

Pre-Birth Organic Massage Oil helps pregnant women prep for the big day by conditioning skin before perineal massage. Research indicates that practicing perineal massage may reduce the likelihood of perineal trauma and ongoing pain. The product is certified climate neutral by the DFGE Institute

helps pregnant women prep for the big day by conditioning skin before perineal massage. Research indicates that practicing perineal massage may reduce the likelihood of perineal trauma and ongoing pain. The product is certified climate neutral by the DFGE Institute Multi-use Hot & Cold Postpartum Therapy Packs can be used straight out of the freezer to provide effective pain relief after giving birth. They can also be microwaved for warm, soothing relief from postpartum cramping

can be used straight out of the freezer to provide effective pain relief after giving birth. They can also be microwaved for warm, soothing relief from postpartum cramping Pain Relief Spray with 4% Lidocaine provides fast-acting pain relief when and where new moms need it most. The maximum strength formula includes lidocaine with witch hazel and aloe vera

provides fast-acting pain relief when and where new moms need it most. The maximum strength formula includes lidocaine with witch hazel and aloe vera Herbal Postpartum Spray is made with natural, plant-based ingredients to provide cooling relief after birth. The herbal blend includes witch hazel, organic aloe, and calendula and has been dermatologically and gynecologically tested

is made with natural, plant-based ingredients to provide cooling relief after birth. The herbal blend includes witch hazel, organic aloe, and calendula and has been dermatologically and gynecologically tested The Postpartum Wash Bottle is a welcome hygiene solution. It has an angled spout for gentle cleansing, more comfortable bathroom trips, and easier postpartum care

The line also includes a Postpartum Essentials Bundle which includes three must-have products for birth recovery. All products are available for purchase on Amazon.

"Our new Birth Prep & Recovery products are simple, safe, and backed by research and guidance from experts," said Katie Bourdillon, PhD, of Lansinoh's new product development team. "Our process relies heavily on the input of moms and healthcare providers alike and includes rigorous testing protocols to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety."

In addition to the new line of products, Lansinoh will also offer educational resources and tools to help prepare and empower moms with the knowledge they need to make the most of the momentous transition to becoming a mom. These new resources, developed with a team of clinical experts, will address topics like mental health, pain management, breastfeeding, changes in relationships, and more.

"As expecting moms, we are so focused on preparing for the baby that we often forget about our own well-being and birth recovery," said Sabrina Fox, Marketing Director for Lansinoh North America. "Our goal is to encourage women to think about their own care, too. We want to help equip them with the products, education, and resources to feel supported and prepared for the 4th trimester."

ABOUT LANSINOH

Lansinoh helps women thrive as they become new mothers. Founded by a breastfeeding mom, Lansinoh has been dedicated to supporting new moms for nearly 40 years. Famous for its award-winning Lanolin Nipple Cream, Lansinoh® offers a comprehensive range of nursing, pumping, and birth preparation and recovery solutions in more than 60 countries. Lansinoh is committed to sustaining future generations and has pledged to become climate neutral by 2030. For more information, please visit Lansinoh.com, or connect with @LansinohUSA on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube and TikTok.

