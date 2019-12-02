Lansinoh Announces Launches of Organic Nipple Balm and Smartpump 2.0

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lansinoh, a global leader in the breastfeeding market, today announced the launch of two new breastfeeding products: Organic Nipple Balm and Smartpump 2.0. These new products further support the company's ongoing commitment to providing support to breastfeeding moms everywhere.

From the makers of the #1 nipple cream brand recommended by moms and doctors in the US, comes Lansinoh's new Organic Nipple Balm. This 100% USDA certified organic plant-based remedy has been handcrafted to care for tender nipples and dry skin. The product's unique blend of organic ingredients is safe for baby and designed for breastfeeding, with no smell, taste, or color. Made with organic argan and coconut oils to help moisturize and soothe tender nipples, Organic Nipple Balm is a silky smooth formula that is easy to apply and gentle on sensitive skin.

Lansinoh's new Smartpump 2.0 is the brand's quietest breast pump that allows moms to comfortably, confidently, and discreetly pump anywhere. It seamlessly connects to the Lansinoh Baby 2.0 app via Bluetooth® to automatically track pumping sessions, with effortless setup and personalized dashboards to help make pumping as easy as possible.

Smartpump 2.0 is lightweight with an ergonomic carrying handle, making it easy for moms to bring with them to work or on their next big trip. It also features adjustable hospital strength suction, 3 pumping styles that mimic baby's natural feeding patterns, and flexible, soft ComfortFit® flanges to provide moms with the ultimate pumping experience that can be customized to suit individual comfort needs.

"Since our beginning 35 years ago, Lansinoh has been dedicated to providing innovative products and solutions to moms," said Kevin Vyse-Peacock, CEO of Lansinoh. "We have an unrelenting passion to help moms and babies get the best start in their new lives, and with the launch of our new Organic Nipple Balm and Smartpump 2.0 we offer even more comfort and convenience to moms during their breastfeeding journey."

Organic Nipple Balm retails for $15.99 on Amazon and Target, and Smartpump 2.0 retails for $169.99 on Amazon. For more information about Lansinoh, its dedication to breastfeeding moms everywhere, and its portfolio of products, please visit www.Lansinoh.com.

ABOUT LANSINOH

Founded by a breastfeeding mom, Lansinoh has helped millions of moms successfully breastfeed during its 35-year history. Famous for its award-winning Lanolin Nipple Cream, Lansinoh® offers a comprehensive range of nursing and pumping solutions in more than 60 countries. For more information, please visit Lansinoh.com, or connect with @LansinohUSA on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.



