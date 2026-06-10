Lantern and 4Pens Partner to Bring AI-Native Operations to Promotional Products

LanternBRP™ selected to unify core business systems, order management, and multi-entity manufacturing workflows across 4Pens' growing brand portfolio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern, a provider of AI-native Business Resource Planning (BRP) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with 4Pens, the U.S.-based promotional products leader. LanternBRP™ will unify 4Pens' core financials, CRM, order management, artwork workflows, and multi-brand manufacturing operations, replacing legacy patchwork with a single intelligent platform purpose-built for scalable, multi-entity growth.

The deployment begins with replacing 4Pens' current financial accounting infrastructure with LanternBRP™'s integrated ERP and core operations module, establishing a single source of truth across all entities, alongside CRM and B2B lead generation tools to help the sales team identify and convert corporate and wholesale accounts. A second phase then extends the platform into order management, introducing a native artwork and design approval workflow and a unified manufacturing layer connecting all four brands (4Pens, Bankers Pens, HPC Global, and Custom Engraving Studio) into a single production and fulfillment intelligence layer.

4Pens' decision to move to LanternBRP™ reflects a broader shift happening across small and mid-market businesses: the recognition that stitched-together legacy tools create compounding friction that caps growth. "4Pens embodies exactly who Lantern was built for," says Ady Das, Co-CEO and CIO. "Dominic and his team have built a genuine multi-brand operation with a real mission, supporting small businesses, creating American jobs, and giving back to their community. Our job is to give them the operational infrastructure and AI-driven intelligence to scale that mission exponentially, turning multi-brand complexity into a competitive advantage. Replacing their current tech stack provides a transformative shift in how they'll operate day to day."

Promotional products is a deceptively complex business: behind every branded pen or custom tote is a chain of decisions spanning design approval, inventory, manufacturing, and fulfillment, typically managed across disconnected tools that were never built to talk to each other. For a company running four distinct brands simultaneously, that complexity compounds quickly.

In an industry reliant on tight margins, fast custom turns, and multi-channel fulfillment, disconnected systems create blind spot, LanternBRP™ delivers the predictive intelligence and unified workflows mid-market manufacturers need to compete. For Lantern, the partnership adds another chapter to its growing roster of multi-entity businesses choosing AI-native infrastructure over legacy patchwork, and choosing to grow without the overhead that has historically come with it.

About Lantern

Lantern is an AI-native SaaS company with offices in St. Petersburg, FL, founded by seasoned operators at the intersection of software, AI, and real-world business execution. Its platform, LanternBRP™, is a highly flexible, modular Business Resource Planning solution that empowers businesses to optimize their existing tech stacks immediately while expanding into a complete unified intelligence layer over time. Built with AI in the foundational architecture, LanternBRP™ integrates with 150+ systems, deploys in weeks rather than months, and is purpose-built and industry-agnostic to serve any business. Learn more or request a personalized demo at lanternglobal.ai.

About 4Pens

4Pens is a U.S.-based promotional products company dedicated to empowering small businesses through high-quality, customizable merchandise. Operating a portfolio of brands, 4Pens, Bankers Pens, HPC Global, and Custom Engraving Studio, the company is committed to USA manufacturing, sustainability, and community impact through its 4IMPACT program, including the 4Pens 4Kids initiative. Learn more at 4Pens.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Philippi, Lantern

[email protected]

SOURCE Lantern