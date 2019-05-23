Lanthanum Trichloride (CAS 10025-84-0) Markets 2019 - Market Trends and Prospects, Major Players, and Main Downstream Sectors
May 23, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lanthanum trichloride (CAS 10025-84-0) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of Lanthanum trichloride. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.
The first chapter introduces the product by providing review of the most of its characteristics (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.). The second chapter focuses on Lanthanum trichloride end-uses, the third one gives summary on a number of patents.
The forth chapter deals with Lanthanum trichloride market trends review, distinguish Lanthanum trichloride manufacturers and suppliers. Chapter 5 summarizes Lanthanum trichloride prices data. The last chapter analyses Lanthanum trichloride downstream markets.
The Lanthanum trichloride global market Report 2019 key points:
- Lanthanum trichloride description, its application areas and related patterns
- Lanthanum trichloride market situation
- Lanthanum trichloride manufacturers and distributors
- Lanthanum trichloride prices (by region and provided by market players)
- Lanthanum trichloride end-uses breakdown
- Lanthanum trichloride downstream industries trends
Key Topics Covered:
1. LANTHANUM TRICHLORIDE GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information
2. LANTHANUM TRICHLORIDE APPLICATION
3. LANTHANUM TRICHLORIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS
4. LANTHANUM TRICHLORIDE PATENTS
5. LANTHANUM TRICHLORIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. General Lanthanum trichloride market situation, trends
5.2. Manufacturers of Lanthanum trichloride
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
5.3. Suppliers of Lanthanum trichloride
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
5.4. Product market forecast
6. LANTHANUM TRICHLORIDE MARKET PRICES
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
7. LANTHANUM TRICHLORIDE END-USE SECTOR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djvmo2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article