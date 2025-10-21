Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky for More Information - LNTH

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. ("Lantheus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LNTH) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Lantheus investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 26, 2025 and August 5, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/lantheus-holdings-inc-lawsuit-submission-form-2?prid=173022&wire=4

LNTH investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from competition and pricing dynamics, seasonality, and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, Lantheus' optimistic reports of Pylarify's sales growth potential and pricing normalization fell short of reality; Lantheus, despite defendants claims, did not have an accurate understanding of the pricing and competitive dynamics of Pylarify's market.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Lantheus during the relevant time frame, you have until November 10, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP