LANVIN APPOINTS PETER COPPING ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV, the "Group"), a global luxury fashion group, announced today that Lanvin, Lanvin Group's flagship brand and the oldest continually operating couture house in France, has appointed Peter Copping as Artistic Director. He will take the role as the creative lead for womenswear and menswear collections, starting from September 2024.

A British national and graduate of Central Saint Martins and the Royal College of Art in London, Peter Copping began his career at Sonia Rykiel and then spent over a decade at Louis Vuitton with Marc Jacobs as head of womenswear. He was subsequently named Creative Director of Nina Ricci in Paris and Oscar de la Renta in New York, where Mr. de la Renta, who had himself been a designer at Lanvin under Antonio Castillo, designated Copping his successor. Most recently, Copping served as Head of Couture at Balenciaga where he directed the ateliers for the reintroduction of the couture collection.

Drawing on the breadth and depth of his wide-ranging experience across categories and continents, Copping brings to Lanvin the singular perspective and technical expertise of a modern couturier. His mission aligns with the brand transformation initiated over the past two years wherein Lanvin is reframed in contemporary culture by a sensibility of radical chic and French sophistication.

Zhen Huang, Chairman of Lanvin Group said, "With 135 years of heritage, Lanvin boasts an exceptionally rich history and is one of the most celebrated names in fashion worldwide. As Lanvin Group's flagship brand, Lanvin is an integral part of our family. With the nomination of Peter Copping, we look forward to the Maison's continued transformation and growth."

Eric Chan, CEO of Lanvin Group, said, "Lanvin Group is delighted to welcome Peter Copping to Lanvin. I am certain that Peter's outstanding talent and capacity to reinterpret the codes of the Maison with curiosity and innovation make him the ideal candidate to drive success for Lanvin. This new chapter for the house fits perfectly with our commitment to meeting the evolving needs and desires of our clients."

Peter Copping, Artistic Director of Lanvin, said, "Jeanne Lanvin was a visionary of her time whose interests and passions extended far beyond fashion, as do my own. I am extremely honoured to have been chosen as Artistic Director of Lanvin and to be able, along with the atelier and teams, to write the next chapter for this iconic House."

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group headquartered in Shanghai, China, managing iconic brands worldwide including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John Knits, and Caruso. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth through strategic investment and extensive operational know-how, combined with an intimate understanding and unparalleled access to the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets in the world. Lanvin Group is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'LANV'. For more information about Lanvin Group, please visit www.lanvin-group.com, and to view our investor presentation, please visit https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

Enquiries:

Media

Lanvin Group

Hezhi Zhang

[email protected]

Investors

Lanvin Group

James Kim

[email protected]

SOURCE Lanvin Group