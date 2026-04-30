Lanvin Group Continues Strategic Transformation in FY2025 as Momentum Improves in the Second Half

Lanvin Group reported revenue of €240 million in FY2025, down 18% year-over-year , reflecting continued market headwinds and the impact of transformation and DTC channel optimization initiatives

, reflecting continued market headwinds and the impact of transformation and DTC channel optimization initiatives Contribution profit (1) and adjusted EBITDA improved year-over-year , despite lower revenue, reflecting early benefits from cost discipline and a more focused operating model

, despite lower revenue, reflecting early benefits from cost discipline and a more focused operating model Direct-to-consumer remained the largest channel, accounting for 68% of revenue , with improving trends at Lanvin and Wolford in the second half

, with improving trends at Lanvin and Wolford in the second half Strategic portfolio and retail optimization progressed , including selective store closures and the Caruso carve-out, reinforcing focus on core luxury brands

, including selective store closures and the Caruso carve-out, reinforcing focus on core luxury brands Leadership strengthened across the portfolio, supporting continued execution and the next phase of brand development

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV, the "Group"), a global luxury fashion group with Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi and St. John in its portfolio, today announced its results for the full-year 2025.

In a challenging global luxury market environment, the Group reported revenue of €240 million for FY2025, representing an 18% decrease year-over-year. Performance reflected both continued macroeconomic headwinds and deliberate transformation initiatives undertaken during the year. The Group remained focused on strengthening its core brand portfolio and enhancing operational efficiency. Performance improved sequentially in the second half, with early benefits from operational adjustments, brand repositioning and retail optimization initiatives.

Zhen Huang, Chairman of Lanvin Group, said: "2025 was a year of disciplined execution and strategic progress. While the macroeconomic environment remained challenging, we continued to advance our transformation initiatives, streamline our operations, and reinforce the long-term positioning of our brands. We are encouraged by the improving momentum in the second half and remain confident in the Group's ability to deliver sustainable growth over time."

Review of the Full-Year 2025 Results

Lanvin Group Revenue by Segment (€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Lanvin Group

by Brand Revenue Growth % 2023A* 2024A* 2025A 2024 A v 2025 A v 23-25 FY FY FY 2023 A 2024 A CAGR













Lanvin 111,740 82,720 57,627 -26 % -30 % -28 % Wolford 126,280 87,891 75,586 -30 % -14 % -23 % St. John 90,398 79,267 78,238 -12 % -1 % -7 % Sergio Rossi 59,518 41,910 29,535 -30 % -30 % -30 % Total Brand 387,936 291,788 240,986 -25 % -17 % -21 % Eliminations -960 76 -488 -108 % -742 % -29 % Total Group 386,976 291,864 240,498 -25 % -18 % -21 %

* The information for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 have been restated to exclude the Caruso business, to ensure consistency of presentation.

Lanvin Group Key Financials (€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Lanvin Group Key Financials 2023A* 2024A* 2025A FY % FY % FY %













Revenue 386,976 100 % 291,864 100 % 240,498 100 % Gross profit 240,400 62 % 172,496 59 % 139,878 58 % Contribution profit (1) 15,550 4 % -34,446 -12 % -30,713 -13 % Adjusted EBITDA -65,293 -17 % -93,547 -32 % -90,114 -37 %

Selected Highlights

Improving momentum across regions and channels: North America remained comparatively resilient, supported by St. John, while EMEA and Greater China experienced softer demand. Direct-to-consumer remained the largest channel at 68% of revenue. Trends at Lanvin and Wolford improved in the second half, reflecting early progress from operational and commercial initiatives.

Operational discipline and portfolio optimization: The Group continued to advance its transformation, focusing on efficiency, organizational simplification and resource allocation to core brands. Selective store closures and tighter cost control supported improved adjusted EBITDA, despite lower revenue. The Caruso carve-out further sharpened the Group's strategic focus.

Progress across the portfolio: St. John remained stable in North America. Wolford showed meaningful improvement in the second half, supported by stronger product availability and wholesale recovery. Lanvin continued its creative repositioning, while Sergio Rossi advanced its restructuring and asset-light transition.

Strengthened leadership: Key appointments across the portfolio, with Barbara Werschine as Deputy CEO of Lanvin, Marco Pozzo as CEO of Wolford, and Mandy West as CEO of St. John, further enhanced execution capabilities and support ongoing brand development.

Discussion of FY2025 Financials

Revenue

The Group generated revenue of €240 million in FY2025, down 18% year-over-year. The decline reflected macroeconomic headwinds, softer demand in EMEA and Greater China, and the impact of strategic actions including store rationalization and brand repositioning. Lanvin and Wolford's performance improved in the second half, indicating early signs of stabilization.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased to €140 million, representing a margin of 58%, compared to €172 million and 59% in FY2024. The decline was primarily driven by lower sales volumes, while margin remained resilient due to disciplined pricing and a healthier inventory mix.

Contribution Profit (1)

Contribution profit, defined internally as gross profit less selling and marketing expenses, amounted to negative €31 million in FY2025, compared to negative €34 million in FY2024. The improvement reflects a leaner retail network and continued cost discipline, offsetting lower revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA improved to €-90 million from €-94 million in FY2024, reflecting progress in operational efficiency and cost optimization, despite lower gross profit.

Results by Segment

Lanvin: Revenue declined by 30% to €58 million. The decrease reflects continued brand repositioning and retail network optimization. Gross margin remained resilient at 58%. Contribution loss remained broadly stable, supported by cost discipline. Early signs of improved market reception emerged in the second half under Peter Copping's creative direction.

Wolford: Revenue declined by 14% to €76 million. Performance in the first half was impacted by prior logistics disruptions, while the second half showed meaningful improvement supported by restored capacity and better product availability. Wholesale grew 19% year-over-year. Gross margin remained stable at 58%, and contribution loss improved, reflecting enhanced efficiency and continued cost discipline. The appointment of Marco Pozzo as CEO further reinforced the brand's leadership as it moves into its next phase of recovery.

Sergio Rossi: Revenue declined by 30% to €30 million, reflecting continued softness in DTC and wholesale and cautious market sentiment during a period of creative and operational evolution. Gross margin decreased to 32% due to change in channel mix and lower production scale. Contribution loss increased by ~€3 million, partially mitigated by strict cost control. The brand continued its transition toward an asset-light model, focusing on production restructuring, distribution optimization, and enhanced delivery reliability.

St. John: Revenue declined slightly by 1% to €78 million, while growing in reporting currency by 3%. North America remained strong, supported by continued strength in wholesale and e-commerce (+14% and +25% in its reported currency, respectively). Gross margin remained robust at 69%, and contribution profit improved to €10 million, reflecting disciplined execution and continued supply chain efficiencies. The appointment of Mandy West as CEO further strengthens St. John's leadership as it continues to build on its strong position in North America.

2026 Outlook

The Group expects to continue on the progress made in the second half of 2025, supported by renewed creative momentum, strengthened leadership across the portfolio and a more focused operating model. In 2026, the Group expects to largely complete its current transformation program, marking an important milestone in its strategic evolution. While the market environment remains uncertain, the actions taken over the past year have laid firmer foundations for improved performance and sustainable long-term growth.

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Note: At the end of 2025, the Group approved the strategic carve-out of Caruso. In accordance with IFRS 5, Caruso is presented as a discontinued operation, with prior periods restated for comparability and its assets and liabilities classified as held for sale at year-end. The sale was completed on February 6, 2026.

Note: All % changes are calculated on an actual currency exchange rate basis.

Note: This communication includes certain non-IFRS financial measures such as contribution profit, contribution margin, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("Adjusted EBIT"), and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Definition.

(1) Contribution Profit is defined as Gross Profit less Selling and Marketing Expenses

***

Annual Report on Form 20-F

Our annual report on Form 20-F, including the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, can be downloaded from the Company's investor relations website (ir.lanvin-group.com) under the section Financials / SEC Filings, or from the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

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Conference Call

As previously announced, today at 8:00AM EST/8:00PM CST/2:00PM CET, Lanvin Group will host a conference call to discuss its results for the full-year 2025 and provide an outlook for 2026. Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the presentation, please visit the "Events" tab of the Group's investor relations website at https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

To participant in the conference call, please register by clicking on the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10208533/103e05480f8

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the live call until May 04, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

USA Toll Free/Canada: 1-855-669-9658

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 5101970

A recorded webcast of the conference call and a slide presentation will also be available on the Group's investor relations website at https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

***

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group headquartered in Shanghai, China and Milan, Italy, managing iconic brands worldwide including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi and St. John Knits. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth through strategic investment and extensive operational know-how, combined with an understanding and access to the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets in the world. The shares of Lanvin Group are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'LANV'. For more information about Lanvin Group, please visit http://www.lanvin-group.com, and to view our investor presentation, please visit www.lanvin-group.com/investor-relation/.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This communication, including the section "2026 Outlook", contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "project" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of the respective management of Lanvin Group and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lanvin Group. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes adversely affecting the business in which Lanvin Group is engaged; Lanvin Group's projected financial information, anticipated growth rate, profitability and market opportunity may not be an indication of its actual results or future results; management of growth; the impact of COVID-19 or similar public health crises on Lanvin Group's business; Lanvin Group's ability to safeguard the value, recognition and reputation of its brands and to identify and respond to new and changing customer preferences; the ability and desire of consumers to shop; Lanvin Group's ability to successfully implement its business strategies and plans; Lanvin Group's ability to effectively manage its advertising and marketing expenses and achieve desired impact; its ability to accurately forecast consumer demand; high levels of competition in the personal luxury products market; disruptions to Lanvin Group's distribution facilities or its distribution partners; Lanvin Group's ability to negotiate, maintain or renew its license agreements; Lanvin Group's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; Lanvin Group's ability to attract and retain qualified employees and preserve craftmanship skills; Lanvin Group's ability to develop and maintain effective internal controls; general economic conditions; the result of future financing efforts; and those factors discussed in the reports filed by Lanvin Group from time to time with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Lanvin Group's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lanvin Group presently does not know, or that Lanvin Group currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lanvin Group's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lanvin Group anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lanvin Group's assessments to change. However, while Lanvin Group may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lanvin Group specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lanvin Group's assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

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Use of Non-IFRS Financial Metrics

This communication includes certain non-IFRS financial measures such as contribution profit, contribution margin, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("Adjusted EBIT"), and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). These non-IFRS measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS. Reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS counterparts are included in the Appendix to this communication. Lanvin Group believes that these non-IFRS measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating projected operating results and trends in and in comparing Lanvin Group's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-IFRS financial measures to investors. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-IFRS measures and their nearest IFRS equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-IFRS measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore Lanvin Group's non-IFRS measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Lanvin Group does not consider these non-IFRS measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of these non-IFRS financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses, income and tax liabilities that are required by IFRS to be recorded in Lanvin Group's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgements by Lanvin Group about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-IFRS financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, Lanvin Group presents non-IFRS financial measures in connection with IFRS results.

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Enquiries:

Media

Lanvin Group

Winni Ren

[email protected]

Investors

Lanvin Group

Coco Wang

[email protected]

Appendix

* Prior periods have been restated to reflect Caruso as a discontinued operation.

Lanvin Group Consolidated Income Statement (€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Lanvin Group Consolidated P&L 2023A* 2024A* 2025A FY % FY % FY %













Revenue 386,976 100 % 291,864 100 % 240,498 100 % Cost of sales -146,576 -38 % -119,368 -41 % -100,620 -42 %













Gross profit 240,400 62 % 172,496 59 % 139,878 58 % Marketing and selling expenses -224,850 -58 % -206,942 -71 % -170,591 -71 % General and administrative expenses -129,182 -33 % -109,007 -37 % -107,311 -45 % Impairment of goodwill and brand 0 0 % -31,208 -11 % -66,730 -28 % Other operating income and expenses -4,549 -1 % 7,896 3 % -10,631 -4 %













Loss from operations before non-underlying items -118,181 -31 % -166,765 -57 % -215,385 -90 % Non-underlying items -3,781 -1 % 10,243 4 % -16,263 -7 %













Loss from operations -121,962 -32 % -156,522 -54 % -231,648 -96 % Finance cost – net -20,014 -5 % -29,398 -10 % -35,490 -15 %













Loss before income tax -141,976 -37 % -185,920 -64 % -267,138 -111 % Income tax expenses -3,323 -1 % -3,086 -1 % 15,775 7 %













Loss from continuing operations -145,299 -38 % -189,006 -65 % -251,363 -105 % Loss from discontinued operations -954 0 % -289 0 % -11,982 -5 %













Loss for the period -146,253 -38 % -189,295 -65 % -263,345 -109 %













Contribution profit (1) 15,550 4 % -34,446 -12 % -30,713 -13 % Adjusted EBIT (1) -115,432 -30 % -166,214 -57 % -215,201 -89 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) -65,293 -17 % -93,547 -32 % -90,114 -37 %

Lanvin Group Consolidated Balance Sheet (€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Lanvin Group Consolidated Balance Sheet 2024A 2025A FY FY





Assets



Non-current assets



Intangible assets 213,501 156,982 Goodwill 38,115 23,392 Property, plant and equipment 39,440 18,430 Right-of-use assets 131,597 95,510 Deferred income tax assets 11,598 7,634 Other non-current assets 14,869 14,967

449,120 316,915 Current assets



Inventories 89,712 57,174 Trade receivables 28,099 15,382 Other current assets 29,112 22,668 Cash and bank balances 18,043 28,283 Assets classified as held for sale 0 29,838

164,966 153,345 Total assets 614,086 470,260





Liabilities



Non-current liabilities



Non-current borrowings 25,222 9,688 Non-current lease liabilities 117,966 93,375 Non-current provisions 3,560 13,071 Employee benefits 17,240 11,642 Deferred income tax liabilities 51,390 34,757 Other non-current liabilities 16,005 30,216

231,383 192,749 Current liabilities



Trade payables 80,424 45,799 Current borrowings 158,540 325,067 Current lease liabilities 36,106 28,798 Current provisions 1,524 2,984 Other current liabilities 139,020 134,017 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 0 22,517

415,614 559,182 Total liabilities 646,997 751,931





Net assets -32,911 -281,671 Equity



Equity attributable to owners of the Company



Share capital * * Treasury shares -46,576 * Other reserves 779,356 727,547 Accumulated losses -737,186 -975,680

-4,406 -248,133 Non- controlling interests -28,505 -33,538 Total deficits -32,911 -281,671

Lanvin Group Consolidated Cash Flow (€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Lanvin Group Consolidated Cash Flow 2023A 2024A 2025A FY FY FY







Net cash used in operating activities -57,891 -59,381 -107,308 Net cash flows generated from/(used in) investing activities -38,615 -125 1,658 Net cash generated from financing activities 34,131 49,066 119,357 Net change in cash and cash equivalents -62,375 -10,440 13,707







Cash and cash equivalents less bank overdrafts at the beginning of the year 91,749 27,850 18,043 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes -1,524 633 -1,040 Cash and cash equivalents less bank overdrafts at end of the year 27,850 18,043 30,710

Lanvin Brand Key Financials (2) (€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Lanvin Brand Key Financials 2023A 2024A 2025A

2024 A v 2025 A v 23-25 FY % FY % FY %

2023 A 2024 A CAGR





















Key Financials on P&L



















Revenues 111,740 100 % 82,720 100 % 57,627 100 %

-26 % -30 % -28 % Gross profit 64,547 58 % 48,440 59 % 33,675 58 %







Selling and distribution expenses -76,533 -68 % -72,241 -87 % -56,818 -99 %







Contribution profit (1) -11,986 -11 % -23,801 -29 % -23,143 -40 %





























Revenues by Geography



















EMEA 51,585 46 % 38,859 47 % 27,439 48 %

-25 % -29 % -27 % North America 28,210 25 % 22,843 28 % 18,077 31 %

-19 % -21 % -20 % Greater China 24,649 22 % 14,763 18 % 7,209 13 %

-40 % -51 % -46 % Other 7,296 7 % 6,254 8 % 4,902 9 %

-14 % -22 % -18 %





















Revenues by Channel



















DTC 55,357 50 % 43,569 53 % 32,365 56 %

-21 % -26 % -24 % Wholesale 39,933 36 % 27,113 33 % 14,337 25 %

-32 % -47 % -40 % Other 16,450 15 % 12,038 15 % 10,924 19 %

-27 % -9 % -19 %

Wolford Brand Key Financials (2) (€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Wolford Brand Key Financials 2023A 2024A 2025A

2024 A v 2025 A v 23-25 FY % FY % FY %

2023 A 2024 A CAGR





















Key Financials on P&L



















Revenues 126,280 100 % 87,891 100 % 75,586 100 %

-30 % -14 % -23 % Gross profit 83,339 66 % 50,995 58 % 43,960 58 %







Selling and distribution expenses -79,060 -63 % -69,603 -79 % -57,089 -76 %







Contribution profit (1) 4,279 3 % -18,608 -21 % -13,130 -17 %





























Revenues by Geography



















EMEA 85,084 67 % 54,934 63 % 48,702 64 %

-35 % -11 % -24 % North America 31,310 25 % 25,930 30 % 21,006 28 %

-17 % -19 % -18 % Greater China 9,176 7 % 6,661 8 % 5,493 7 %

-27 % -18 % -23 % Other 710 1 % 366 0 % 384 1 %

-49 % 5 % -26 %





















Revenues by Channel



















DTC 87,352 69 % 67,006 76 % 50,678 67 %

-23 % -24 % -24 % Wholesale 38,071 30 % 20,850 24 % 24,907 33 %

-45 % 19 % -19 % Other 857 1 % 35 0 % 0 0 %

-96 % NM NM

Sergio Rossi Brand Key Financials (2) (€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Sergio Rossi Brand Key Financials 2023A 2024A 2025A

2024 A v 2025 A v 23-25 FY % FY % FY %

2023 A 2024 A CAGR





















Key Financials on P&L



















Revenues 59,518 100 % 41,910 100 % 29,535 100 %

-30 % -30 % -30 % Gross profit 30,435 51 % 17,867 43 % 9,479 32 %







Selling and distribution expenses -23,097 -39 % -18,923 -45 % -13,425 -45 %







Contribution profit (1) 7,338 12 % -1,056 -3 % -3,946 -13 %





























Revenues by Geography



















EMEA 31,801 53 % 20,704 49 % 15,188 51 %

-35 % -27 % -31 % North America 2,006 3 % 740 2 % 105 0 %

-63 % -86 % -77 % Greater China 11,872 20 % 7,741 18 % 4,958 17 %

-35 % -36 % -35 % Other 13,838 23 % 12,726 30 % 9,285 31 %

-8 % -27 % -18 %





















Revenues by Channel



















DTC 32,962 55 % 27,944 67 % 20,320 69 %

-15 % -27 % -21 % Wholesale 26,556 45 % 13,966 33 % 9,215 31 %

-47 % -34 % -41 % Other 0 0 % 0 0 % 0 0 %

NM NM NM

St. John Brand Key Financials (2) (€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

St. John Brand Key Financials 2023A 2024A 2025A

2024 A v 2025 A v 23-25 FY % FY % FY %

2023 A 2024 A CAGR





















Key Financials on P&L



















Revenues 90,398 100 % 79,267 100 % 78,238 100 %

-12 % -1 % -7 % Gross profit 57,374 63 % 54,451 69 % 53,599 69 %







Selling and distribution expenses -46,695 -52 % -46,445 -59 % -43,738 -56 %







Contribution profit (1) 10,679 12 % 8,006 10 % 9,861 13 %





























Revenues by Geography



















EMEA 1,541 2 % 651 1 % 178 0 %

-58 % -73 % -66 % North America 81,382 90 % 74,403 94 % 76,860 98 %

-9 % 3 % -3 % Greater China 7,161 8 % 4,101 5 % 934 1 %

-43 % -77 % -64 % Other 314 0 % 113 0 % 266 0 %

-64 % NM NM





















Revenues by Channel



















DTC 71,007 79 % 61,612 78 % 59,762 76 %

-13 % -3 % -8 % Wholesale 19,126 21 % 17,547 22 % 18,210 23 %

-8 % 4 % -2 % Other 265 0 % 108 0 % 266 0 %

-59 % NM NM

Lanvin Group Brand Footprint

Footprint By Brand 2023 2024 2025 DOS(3) POS(4) DOS(3) POS(4) DOS(3) POS(4)













Lanvin 36 319 33 277 20 266 Wolford 150 201 112 163 89 132 St. John 45 107 37 88 35 77 Sergio Rossi 48 289 43 154 30 160 Total 279 916 225 682 174 635

Non-IFRS Financial Measures Reconciliation (€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Reconciliation of Contribution Margin 2023A* 2024A* 2025A FY FY FY







Revenue 386,976 291,864 240,498 Cost of sales -146,576 -119,368 -100,620 Gross profit 240,400 172,496 139,878 Marketing and selling expenses -224,850 -206,942 -170,591 Contribution profit (1) 15,550 -34,446 -30,713

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA 2023A* 2024A* 2025A FY FY FY







Loss for the year -146,253 -189,295 -263,345 Add / (Deduct) the impact of:





Loss from discontinued operations 954 289 11,982 Income tax (benefits) / expenses 3,323 3,086 -15,775 Finance cost - net 20,014 29,398 35,490 Non-underlying items 3,781 -10,243 16,263 Loss from operating before non-underlying items -118,181 -166,765 -215,385 Add / (Deduct) the impact of:





Share based compensation 2,749 551 184 Adjusted EBIT (1) -115,432 -166,214 -215,201 Depreciation / Amortization 45,794 45,349 39,231 Provision and impairment losses -265 35,027 72,608 Net foreign exchange (gains) / losses 4,610 -7,709 13,248 Adjusted EBITDA (1) -65,293 -93,547 -90,114

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Note:

(1) These are Non-IFRS Financial Measures and will be mentioned throughout this communication. Please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Definition.

(2) Brand-level results are presented exclusive of eliminations.

(3) DOS refers to Directly Operated Stores which include boutiques, outlets, concession shop-in-shops and pop-up stores.

(4) POS refers to Point of Sales which include DOS and wholesale accounts.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Definition

Our management monitors and evaluates operating and financial performance using several non-IFRS financial measures including: contribution profit, contribution margin, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA. Our management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding our performance and improve their ability to assess financial performance and financial position. They also provide comparable measures that facilitate management's ability to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other operational decisions. While similar measures are widely used in the industry in which we operate, the financial measures that we use may not be comparable to other similarly named measures used by other companies nor are they intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance or financial position as prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Contribution profit is defined as revenue less the cost of sales and selling and marketing expenses. Contribution profit subtracts the main variable expenses of selling and marketing expenses from gross profit, and our management believes this measure is an important indicator of profitability at the marginal level. Below contribution profit, the main expenses are general administrative expenses and other operating expenses (which include foreign exchange gains or losses and impairment losses). As we continue to improve the management of our portfolio brands, we believe we can achieve greater economy of scale across the different brands by maintaining the fixed expenses at a lower level as a proportion of revenue. We therefore use contribution profit margin as a key indicator of profitability at the group level as well as the portfolio brand level.

Contribution margin is defined as contribution profit divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBIT is defined as profit or loss before income taxes, net finance cost, share based compensation, adjusted for income and costs which are significant in nature and that management considers not reflective of underlying operational activities, mainly including net gains on disposal of long-term assets, gain on debt restructuring and government grants.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit or loss before income taxes, net finance cost, exchange gains/(losses), depreciation, amortization, share based compensation and provisions and impairment losses adjusted for income and costs which are significant in nature and that management considers not reflective of underlying operational activities, mainly including net gains on disposal of long-term assets, negative goodwill from acquisition of Sergio Rossi, gain on debt restructuring and government grants.

SOURCE Lanvin Group