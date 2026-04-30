Lanvin Group Continues Strategic Transformation in FY2025 as Momentum Improves in the Second Half

News provided by

Lanvin Group

30 Apr, 2026, 18:00 CST

  • Lanvin Group reported revenue of €240 million in FY2025, down 18% year-over-year, reflecting continued market headwinds and the impact of transformation and DTC channel optimization initiatives
  • Contribution profit(1) and adjusted EBITDA improved year-over-year, despite lower revenue, reflecting early benefits from cost discipline and a more focused operating model
  • Direct-to-consumer remained the largest channel, accounting for 68% of revenue, with improving trends at Lanvin and Wolford in the second half
  • Strategic portfolio and retail optimization progressed, including selective store closures and the Caruso carve-out, reinforcing focus on core luxury brands
  • Leadership strengthened across the portfolio, supporting continued execution and the next phase of brand development

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV, the "Group"), a global luxury fashion group with Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi and St. John in its portfolio, today announced its results for the full-year 2025.

In a challenging global luxury market environment, the Group reported revenue of €240 million for FY2025, representing an 18% decrease year-over-year. Performance reflected both continued macroeconomic headwinds and deliberate transformation initiatives undertaken during the year. The Group remained focused on strengthening its core brand portfolio and enhancing operational efficiency. Performance improved sequentially in the second half, with early benefits from operational adjustments, brand repositioning and retail optimization initiatives.

Zhen Huang, Chairman of Lanvin Group, said: "2025 was a year of disciplined execution and strategic progress. While the macroeconomic environment remained challenging, we continued to advance our transformation initiatives, streamline our operations, and reinforce the long-term positioning of our brands. We are encouraged by the improving momentum in the second half and remain confident in the Group's ability to deliver sustainable growth over time."

Review of the Full-Year 2025 Results

Lanvin Group Revenue by Segment

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Lanvin Group
by Brand

Revenue

Growth %

2023A*

2024A*

2025A

2024 A v

2025 A v

23-25

FY

FY

FY

2023 A

2024 A

CAGR







Lanvin

111,740

82,720

57,627

-26 %

-30 %

-28 %

Wolford

126,280

87,891

75,586

-30 %

-14 %

-23 %

St. John

90,398

79,267

78,238

-12 %

-1 %

-7 %

Sergio Rossi

59,518

41,910

29,535

-30 %

-30 %

-30 %

Total Brand

387,936

291,788

240,986

-25 %

-17 %

-21 %

Eliminations

-960

76

-488

-108 %

-742 %

-29 %

Total Group

386,976

291,864

240,498

-25 %

-18 %

-21 %

* The information for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 have been restated to exclude the Caruso business, to ensure consistency of presentation.

Lanvin Group Key Financials

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Lanvin Group Key Financials

2023A*

2024A*

2025A

FY

%

FY

%

FY

%







Revenue

386,976

100 %

291,864

100 %

240,498

100 %

Gross profit

240,400

62 %

172,496

59 %

139,878

58 %

Contribution profit  (1)

15,550

4 %

-34,446

-12 %

-30,713

-13 %

Adjusted EBITDA

-65,293

-17 %

-93,547

-32 %

-90,114

-37 %

Selected Highlights

Improving momentum across regions and channels: North America remained comparatively resilient, supported by St. John, while EMEA and Greater China experienced softer demand. Direct-to-consumer remained the largest channel at 68% of revenue. Trends at Lanvin and Wolford improved in the second half, reflecting early progress from operational and commercial initiatives.

Operational discipline and portfolio optimization: The Group continued to advance its transformation, focusing on efficiency, organizational simplification and resource allocation to core brands. Selective store closures and tighter cost control supported improved adjusted EBITDA, despite lower revenue. The Caruso carve-out further sharpened the Group's strategic focus.

Progress across the portfolio: St. John remained stable in North America. Wolford showed meaningful improvement in the second half, supported by stronger product availability and wholesale recovery. Lanvin continued its creative repositioning, while Sergio Rossi advanced its restructuring and asset-light transition.

Strengthened leadership: Key appointments across the portfolio, with Barbara Werschine as Deputy CEO of Lanvin, Marco Pozzo as CEO of Wolford, and Mandy West as CEO of St. John, further enhanced execution capabilities and support ongoing brand development.

Discussion of FY2025 Financials

Revenue

The Group generated revenue of €240 million in FY2025, down 18% year-over-year. The decline reflected macroeconomic headwinds, softer demand in EMEA and Greater China, and the impact of strategic actions including store rationalization and brand repositioning. Lanvin and Wolford's performance improved in the second half, indicating early signs of stabilization.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased to €140 million, representing a margin of 58%, compared to €172 million and 59% in FY2024. The decline was primarily driven by lower sales volumes, while margin remained resilient due to disciplined pricing and a healthier inventory mix.

Contribution Profit (1)

Contribution profit, defined internally as gross profit less selling and marketing expenses, amounted to negative €31 million in FY2025, compared to negative €34 million in FY2024. The improvement reflects a leaner retail network and continued cost discipline, offsetting lower revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA improved to €-90 million from €-94 million in FY2024, reflecting progress in operational efficiency and cost optimization, despite lower gross profit.

Results by Segment

Lanvin: Revenue declined by 30% to €58 million. The decrease reflects continued brand repositioning and retail network optimization. Gross margin remained resilient at 58%. Contribution loss remained broadly stable, supported by cost discipline. Early signs of improved market reception emerged in the second half under Peter Copping's creative direction.

Wolford: Revenue declined by 14% to €76 million. Performance in the first half was impacted by prior logistics disruptions, while the second half showed meaningful improvement supported by restored capacity and better product availability. Wholesale grew 19% year-over-year. Gross margin remained stable at 58%, and contribution loss improved, reflecting enhanced efficiency and continued cost discipline. The appointment of Marco Pozzo as CEO further reinforced the brand's leadership as it moves into its next phase of recovery.

Sergio Rossi: Revenue declined by 30% to €30 million, reflecting continued softness in DTC and wholesale and cautious market sentiment during a period of creative and operational evolution. Gross margin decreased to 32% due to change in channel mix and lower production scale. Contribution loss increased by ~€3 million, partially mitigated by strict cost control. The brand continued its transition toward an asset-light model, focusing on production restructuring, distribution optimization, and enhanced delivery reliability.

St. John: Revenue declined slightly by 1% to €78 million, while growing in reporting currency by 3%. North America remained strong, supported by continued strength in wholesale and e-commerce (+14% and +25% in its reported currency, respectively). Gross margin remained robust at 69%, and contribution profit improved to €10 million, reflecting disciplined execution and continued supply chain efficiencies. The appointment of Mandy West as CEO further strengthens St. John's leadership as it continues to build on its strong position in North America.

2026 Outlook

The Group expects to continue on the progress made in the second half of 2025, supported by renewed creative momentum, strengthened leadership across the portfolio and a more focused operating model. In 2026, the Group expects to largely complete its current transformation program, marking an important milestone in its strategic evolution. While the market environment remains uncertain, the actions taken over the past year have laid firmer foundations for improved performance and sustainable long-term growth.

----------------------------------

Note: At the end of 2025, the Group approved the strategic carve-out of Caruso. In accordance with IFRS 5, Caruso is presented as a discontinued operation, with prior periods restated for comparability and its assets and liabilities classified as held for sale at year-end. The sale was completed on February 6, 2026.

Note: All % changes are calculated on an actual currency exchange rate basis.

Note: This communication includes certain non-IFRS financial measures such as contribution profit, contribution margin, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("Adjusted EBIT"), and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Definition.

(1) Contribution Profit is defined as Gross Profit less Selling and Marketing Expenses

***

Annual Report on Form 20-F

Our annual report on Form 20-F, including the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, can be downloaded from the Company's investor relations website (ir.lanvin-group.com) under the section Financials / SEC Filings, or from the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

***

Conference Call

As previously announced, today at 8:00AM EST/8:00PM CST/2:00PM CET, Lanvin Group will host a conference call to discuss its results for the full-year 2025 and provide an outlook for 2026. Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the presentation, please visit the "Events" tab of the Group's investor relations website at https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

To participant in the conference call, please register by clicking on the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10208533/103e05480f8

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the live call until May 04, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

USA Toll Free/Canada: 1-855-669-9658
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 5101970

A recorded webcast of the conference call and a slide presentation will also be available on the Group's investor relations website at https://ir.lanvin-group.com.

***

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group is a leading global luxury fashion group headquartered in Shanghai, China and Milan, Italy, managing iconic brands worldwide including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi and St. John Knits. Harnessing the power of its unique strategic alliance of industry-leading partners in the luxury fashion sector, Lanvin Group strives to expand the global footprint of its portfolio brands and achieve sustainable growth through strategic investment and extensive operational know-how, combined with an understanding and access to the fastest-growing luxury fashion markets in the world. The shares of Lanvin Group are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'LANV'. For more information about Lanvin Group, please visit http://www.lanvin-group.com, and to view our investor presentation, please visit www.lanvin-group.com/investor-relation/

***

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication, including the section "2026 Outlook", contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "project" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of the respective management of Lanvin Group and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lanvin Group. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes adversely affecting the business in which Lanvin Group is engaged; Lanvin Group's projected financial information, anticipated growth rate, profitability and market opportunity may not be an indication of its actual results or future results; management of growth; the impact of COVID-19 or similar public health crises on Lanvin Group's business; Lanvin Group's ability to safeguard the value, recognition and reputation of its brands and to identify and respond to new and changing customer preferences; the ability and desire of consumers to shop; Lanvin Group's ability to successfully implement its business strategies and plans; Lanvin Group's ability to effectively manage its advertising and marketing expenses and achieve desired impact; its ability to accurately forecast consumer demand; high levels of competition in the personal luxury products market; disruptions to Lanvin Group's distribution facilities or its distribution partners; Lanvin Group's ability to negotiate, maintain or renew its license agreements; Lanvin Group's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; Lanvin Group's ability to attract and retain qualified employees and preserve craftmanship skills; Lanvin Group's ability to develop and maintain effective internal controls; general economic conditions; the result of future financing efforts; and those factors discussed in the reports filed by Lanvin Group from time to time with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Lanvin Group's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lanvin Group presently does not know, or that Lanvin Group currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lanvin Group's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lanvin Group anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lanvin Group's assessments to change. However, while Lanvin Group may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lanvin Group specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lanvin Group's assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

***

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Metrics

This communication includes certain non-IFRS financial measures such as contribution profit, contribution margin, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("Adjusted EBIT"), and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). These non-IFRS measures are an addition, and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS. Reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS counterparts are included in the Appendix to this communication. Lanvin Group believes that these non-IFRS measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to investors about Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating projected operating results and trends in and in comparing Lanvin Group's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-IFRS financial measures to investors. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-IFRS measures and their nearest IFRS equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-IFRS measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore Lanvin Group's non-IFRS measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Lanvin Group does not consider these non-IFRS measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of these non-IFRS financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses, income and tax liabilities that are required by IFRS to be recorded in Lanvin Group's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgements by Lanvin Group about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-IFRS financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, Lanvin Group presents non-IFRS financial measures in connection with IFRS results.

***

Enquiries:

Media
Lanvin Group
Winni Ren
[email protected] 

Investors
Lanvin Group
Coco Wang
[email protected] 

Appendix

* Prior periods have been restated to reflect Caruso as a discontinued operation.

Lanvin Group Consolidated Income Statement

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Lanvin Group Consolidated P&L

2023A*

2024A*

2025A

FY

%

FY

%

FY

%







Revenue

386,976

100 %

291,864

100 %

240,498

100 %

Cost of sales

-146,576

-38 %

-119,368

-41 %

-100,620

-42 %







Gross profit

240,400

62 %

172,496

59 %

139,878

58 %

Marketing and selling expenses

-224,850

-58 %

-206,942

-71 %

-170,591

-71 %

General and administrative expenses

-129,182

-33 %

-109,007

-37 %

-107,311

-45 %

Impairment of goodwill and brand

0

0 %

-31,208

-11 %

-66,730

-28 %

Other operating income and expenses

-4,549

-1 %

7,896

3 %

-10,631

-4 %







Loss from operations before non-underlying items

-118,181

-31 %

-166,765

-57 %

-215,385

-90 %

Non-underlying items

-3,781

-1 %

10,243

4 %

-16,263

-7 %







Loss from operations

-121,962

-32 %

-156,522

-54 %

-231,648

-96 %

Finance cost – net

-20,014

-5 %

-29,398

-10 %

-35,490

-15 %







Loss before income tax

-141,976

-37 %

-185,920

-64 %

-267,138

-111 %

Income tax expenses

-3,323

-1 %

-3,086

-1 %

15,775

7 %







Loss from continuing operations

-145,299

-38 %

-189,006

-65 %

-251,363

-105 %

Loss from discontinued operations

-954

0 %

-289

0 %

-11,982

-5 %







Loss for the period

-146,253

-38 %

-189,295

-65 %

-263,345

-109 %







Contribution profit (1)

15,550

4 %

-34,446

-12 %

-30,713

-13 %

Adjusted EBIT (1)

-115,432

-30 %

-166,214

-57 %

-215,201

-89 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

-65,293

-17 %

-93,547

-32 %

-90,114

-37 %

Lanvin Group Consolidated Balance Sheet

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Lanvin Group Consolidated Balance Sheet

2024A

2025A

FY

FY



Assets

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

213,501

156,982

Goodwill

38,115

23,392

Property, plant and equipment

39,440

18,430

Right-of-use assets

131,597

95,510

Deferred income tax assets

11,598

7,634

Other non-current assets

14,869

14,967

449,120

316,915

Current assets

Inventories

89,712

57,174

Trade receivables

28,099

15,382

Other current assets

29,112

22,668

Cash and bank balances

18,043

28,283

Assets classified as held for sale

0

29,838

164,966

153,345

Total assets

614,086

470,260



Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Non-current borrowings

25,222

9,688

Non-current lease liabilities

117,966

93,375

Non-current provisions

3,560

13,071

Employee benefits

17,240

11,642

Deferred income tax liabilities

51,390

34,757

Other non-current liabilities

16,005

30,216

231,383

192,749

Current liabilities

Trade payables

80,424

45,799

Current borrowings

158,540

325,067

Current lease liabilities

36,106

28,798

Current provisions

1,524

2,984

Other current liabilities

139,020

134,017

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

0

22,517

415,614

559,182

Total liabilities

646,997

751,931



Net assets

-32,911

-281,671

Equity

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

*

*

Treasury shares

-46,576

*

Other reserves

779,356

727,547

Accumulated losses

-737,186

-975,680

-4,406

-248,133

Non- controlling interests

-28,505

-33,538

Total deficits

-32,911

-281,671

Lanvin Group Consolidated Cash Flow

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Lanvin Group Consolidated Cash Flow

2023A

2024A

2025A

FY

FY

FY




Net cash used in operating activities

-57,891

-59,381

-107,308

Net cash flows generated from/(used in) investing activities

-38,615

-125

1,658

Net cash generated from financing activities

34,131

49,066

119,357

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

-62,375

-10,440

13,707




Cash and cash equivalents less bank overdrafts at the beginning of the year

91,749

27,850

18,043

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

-1,524

633

-1,040

Cash and cash equivalents less bank overdrafts at end of the year

27,850

18,043

30,710

Lanvin Brand Key Financials (2)

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Lanvin Brand Key Financials

2023A

2024A

2025A

2024 A v

2025 A v

23-25

FY

%

FY

%

FY

%

2023 A

2024 A

CAGR











Key Financials on P&L









Revenues

111,740

100 %

82,720

100 %

57,627

100 %

-26 %

-30 %

-28 %

Gross profit

64,547

58 %

48,440

59 %

33,675

58 %



Selling and distribution expenses

-76,533

-68 %

-72,241

-87 %

-56,818

-99 %



Contribution profit  (1)

-11,986

-11 %

-23,801

-29 %

-23,143

-40 %














Revenues by Geography









EMEA

51,585

46 %

38,859

47 %

27,439

48 %

-25 %

-29 %

-27 %

North America

28,210

25 %

22,843

28 %

18,077

31 %

-19 %

-21 %

-20 %

Greater China

24,649

22 %

14,763

18 %

7,209

13 %

-40 %

-51 %

-46 %

Other

7,296

7 %

6,254

8 %

4,902

9 %

-14 %

-22 %

-18 %











Revenues by Channel









DTC

55,357

50 %

43,569

53 %

32,365

56 %

-21 %

-26 %

-24 %

Wholesale

39,933

36 %

27,113

33 %

14,337

25 %

-32 %

-47 %

-40 %

Other

16,450

15 %

12,038

15 %

10,924

19 %

-27 %

-9 %

-19 %

Wolford Brand Key Financials (2)

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Wolford Brand Key Financials

2023A

2024A

2025A

2024 A v

2025 A v

23-25

FY

%

FY

%

FY

%

2023 A

2024 A

CAGR











Key Financials on P&L









Revenues

126,280

100 %

87,891

100 %

75,586

100 %

-30 %

-14 %

-23 %

Gross profit

83,339

66 %

50,995

58 %

43,960

58 %



Selling and distribution expenses

-79,060

-63 %

-69,603

-79 %

-57,089

-76 %



Contribution profit  (1)

4,279

3 %

-18,608

-21 %

-13,130

-17 %














Revenues by Geography









EMEA

85,084

67 %

54,934

63 %

48,702

64 %

-35 %

-11 %

-24 %

North America

31,310

25 %

25,930

30 %

21,006

28 %

-17 %

-19 %

-18 %

Greater China

9,176

7 %

6,661

8 %

5,493

7 %

-27 %

-18 %

-23 %

Other

710

1 %

366

0 %

384

1 %

-49 %

5 %

-26 %











Revenues by Channel









DTC

87,352

69 %

67,006

76 %

50,678

67 %

-23 %

-24 %

-24 %

Wholesale

38,071

30 %

20,850

24 %

24,907

33 %

-45 %

19 %

-19 %

Other

857

1 %

35

0 %

0

0 %

-96 %

NM

NM

Sergio Rossi Brand Key Financials (2)

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Sergio Rossi Brand Key Financials

2023A

2024A

2025A

2024 A v

2025 A v

23-25

FY

%

FY

%

FY

%

2023 A

2024 A

CAGR











Key Financials on P&L









Revenues

59,518

100 %

41,910

100 %

29,535

100 %

-30 %

-30 %

-30 %

Gross profit

30,435

51 %

17,867

43 %

9,479

32 %



Selling and distribution expenses

-23,097

-39 %

-18,923

-45 %

-13,425

-45 %



Contribution profit (1)

7,338

12 %

-1,056

-3 %

-3,946

-13 %














Revenues by Geography









EMEA

31,801

53 %

20,704

49 %

15,188

51 %

-35 %

-27 %

-31 %

North America

2,006

3 %

740

2 %

105

0 %

-63 %

-86 %

-77 %

Greater China

11,872

20 %

7,741

18 %

4,958

17 %

-35 %

-36 %

-35 %

Other

13,838

23 %

12,726

30 %

9,285

31 %

-8 %

-27 %

-18 %











Revenues by Channel









DTC

32,962

55 %

27,944

67 %

20,320

69 %

-15 %

-27 %

-21 %

Wholesale

26,556

45 %

13,966

33 %

9,215

31 %

-47 %

-34 %

-41 %

Other

0

0 %

0

0 %

0

0 %

NM

NM

NM

St. John Brand Key Financials (2)

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

St. John Brand Key Financials

2023A

2024A

2025A

2024 A v

2025 A v

23-25

FY

%

FY

%

FY

%

2023 A

2024 A

CAGR











Key Financials on P&L









Revenues

90,398

100 %

79,267

100 %

78,238

100 %

-12 %

-1 %

-7 %

Gross profit

57,374

63 %

54,451

69 %

53,599

69 %



Selling and distribution expenses

-46,695

-52 %

-46,445

-59 %

-43,738

-56 %



Contribution profit (1)

10,679

12 %

8,006

10 %

9,861

13 %














Revenues by Geography









EMEA

1,541

2 %

651

1 %

178

0 %

-58 %

-73 %

-66 %

North America

81,382

90 %

74,403

94 %

76,860

98 %

-9 %

3 %

-3 %

Greater China

7,161

8 %

4,101

5 %

934

1 %

-43 %

-77 %

-64 %

Other

314

0 %

113

0 %

266

0 %

-64 %

NM

NM











Revenues by Channel









DTC

71,007

79 %

61,612

78 %

59,762

76 %

-13 %

-3 %

-8 %

Wholesale

19,126

21 %

17,547

22 %

18,210

23 %

-8 %

4 %

-2 %

Other

265

0 %

108

0 %

266

0 %

-59 %

NM

NM

Lanvin Group Brand Footprint

Footprint By Brand

2023

2024

2025

DOS(3)

POS(4)

DOS(3)

POS(4)

DOS(3)

POS(4)







Lanvin

36

319

33

277

20

266

Wolford

150

201

112

163

89

132

St. John

45

107

37

88

35

77

Sergio Rossi

48

289

43

154

30

160

Total

279

916

225

682

174

635

Non-IFRS Financial Measures Reconciliation

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Reconciliation of Contribution Margin

2023A*

2024A*

2025A

FY

FY

FY




Revenue

386,976

291,864

240,498

Cost of sales

-146,576

-119,368

-100,620

Gross profit

240,400

172,496

139,878

Marketing and selling expenses

-224,850

-206,942

-170,591

Contribution profit (1)

15,550

-34,446

-30,713

(€ in Thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA

2023A*

2024A*

2025A

FY

FY

FY




Loss for the year

-146,253

-189,295

-263,345

Add / (Deduct) the impact of:


Loss from discontinued operations

954

289

11,982

Income tax (benefits) / expenses

3,323

3,086

-15,775

Finance cost - net

20,014

29,398

35,490

Non-underlying items

3,781

-10,243

16,263

Loss from operating before non-underlying items

-118,181

-166,765

-215,385

Add / (Deduct) the impact of:


Share based compensation

2,749

551

184

Adjusted EBIT (1)

-115,432

-166,214

-215,201

Depreciation / Amortization

45,794

45,349

39,231

Provision and impairment losses

-265

35,027

72,608

Net foreign exchange (gains) / losses

4,610

-7,709

13,248

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

-65,293

-93,547

-90,114

----------------------------------

Note:

(1) These are Non-IFRS Financial Measures and will be mentioned throughout this communication. Please see Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Definition.
(2) Brand-level results are presented exclusive of eliminations.
(3) DOS refers to Directly Operated Stores which include boutiques, outlets, concession shop-in-shops and pop-up stores.
(4) POS refers to Point of Sales which include DOS and wholesale accounts.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Definition

Our management monitors and evaluates operating and financial performance using several non-IFRS financial measures including: contribution profit, contribution margin, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA. Our management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding our performance and improve their ability to assess financial performance and financial position. They also provide comparable measures that facilitate management's ability to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other operational decisions. While similar measures are widely used in the industry in which we operate, the financial measures that we use may not be comparable to other similarly named measures used by other companies nor are they intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance or financial position as prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Contribution profit is defined as revenue less the cost of sales and selling and marketing expenses. Contribution profit subtracts the main variable expenses of selling and marketing expenses from gross profit, and our management believes this measure is an important indicator of profitability at the marginal level. Below contribution profit, the main expenses are general administrative expenses and other operating expenses (which include foreign exchange gains or losses and impairment losses). As we continue to improve the management of our portfolio brands, we believe we can achieve greater economy of scale across the different brands by maintaining the fixed expenses at a lower level as a proportion of revenue. We therefore use contribution profit margin as a key indicator of profitability at the group level as well as the portfolio brand level.

Contribution margin is defined as contribution profit divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBIT is defined as profit or loss before income taxes, net finance cost, share based compensation, adjusted for income and costs which are significant in nature and that management considers not reflective of underlying operational activities, mainly including net gains on disposal of long-term assets, gain on debt restructuring and government grants.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit or loss before income taxes, net finance cost, exchange gains/(losses), depreciation, amortization, share based compensation and provisions and impairment losses adjusted for income and costs which are significant in nature and that management considers not reflective of underlying operational activities, mainly including net gains on disposal of long-term assets, negative goodwill from acquisition of Sergio Rossi, gain on debt restructuring and government grants.

SOURCE Lanvin Group

Also from this source

Lanvin Group to Report 2025 Full-Year Audited Results on April 30, 2026

Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV, the "Group"), a global luxury fashion group, will release its audited results for the full-year 2025 on Thursday, April 30, ...

Lanvin Group Advances Strategic Transformation and Portfolio Optimization Amid Challenging Luxury Market

Lanvin Group (NYSE: LANV, the "Group"), a global luxury fashion group with Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi and St. John in its portfolio of brands,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Fashion

Fashion

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics