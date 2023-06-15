LANZAJET AND LANZATECH SELECTED BY AIR NEW ZEALAND AND NEW ZEALAND GOVERNMENT TO UNDERTAKE STUDY FOR DOMESTIC SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL PRODUCTION IN NEW ZEALAND

Companies to Undertake Feasibility Study and Establish Development Plan for Commercial SAF Production

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LanzaJet, a leading sustainable fuels technology company and sustainable fuels producer, LanzaTech Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNZA), an innovative carbon capture and utilization ("CCU") company that transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products that people use in their daily lives, today announced they have been selected by Air New Zealand and the New Zealand Ministry for Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) to support the second stage of a study to determine commercial viability and sustainability of domestic sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production in New Zealand.

The study will explore the use of domestic New Zealand waste products to produce SAF, primarily focusing on forestry residue. LanzaTech will transform the waste raw materials into low-carbon ethanol through its commercially deployed gas fermentation technology, and LanzaJet will convert ethanol into SAF with its proven and scaled-up Alcohol-to-Jet technology.

"A sustainable fuels industry enables countries to gain energy independence with domestic production of fuels alongside infrastructure and economic development, while having a positive benefit on climate change – and that's what we're looking to enable in New Zealand," said Jimmy Samartzis, Founding CEO of LanzaJet. "We are eager to begin working with Air New Zealand and the New Zealand Ministry for Business, Innovation, and Employment to demonstrate the feasibility of SAF production in New Zealand."

LanzaTech, which was founded in Auckland, New Zealand, will be responsible for conducting a supply chain risk assessment while also evaluating the potential for using domestic waste to produce ethanol through gasification.

LanzaTech CEO Jennifer Holmgren said, "We must accelerate deployment of SAF facilities globally to create new jobs and deliver much needed volumes of sustainable fuels to a sector that has limited options today. We appreciate the leadership shown by Air New Zealand and the New Zealand government in enabling a future where domestic wastes and residues can be meaningfully repurposed, enabling energy security and regional growth opportunities."

LanzaTech and LanzaJet have selected Z Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ampol Group and New Zealand's largest fuel retailer, to support the study's second stage by evaluating the end-to-end supply chain, including feedstock options and the economic impact to the regions.

Z Energy's CEO Lindis Jones said, "While there is no silver bullet in this energy transition, it's clear SAF will play a critical role in reducing the aviation sector's emissions. Z is looking forward to being a valuable partner alongside LanzaJet and LanzaTech by leveraging its local supply chain expertise, its previous experience supplying biofuels to customers including Air New Zealand, and the expertise of the wider Ampol Group."

Air New Zealand, the nation's national carrier, and the New Zealand Government are investing to support this study, following a yearlong request for proposal (RFP) process to understand which technologies are available globally and evaluate how they can be tailored to the New Zealand context.

The study supports Air New Zealand's broader ambitions to decarbonize and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. In order to prove viability for a commercial-level SAF production facility, partners must demonstrate technical, economic, supply chain, and environmental solutions.

After completion of this study, which is expected by midyear of 2024, a decision will be made on proceeding with the next stages of the project, including further development and engineering work.

ABOUT LANZAJET
LanzaJet is a leading sustainable fuels technology company dedicated to accelerating the energy transition by embracing the circular economy. As a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) technology provider and producer with patented alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology, LanzaJet is creating an opportunity for future generations by accelerating the deployment of SAF and other clean technologies critical to addressing the climate crisis and transforming the global economy. Further information is available at https://www.lanzajet.com/.

ABOUT LANZATECH
Headquartered in Skokie, IL, LanzaTech Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNZA) captures waste carbon and transforms it into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products. Using a variety of waste feedstocks, LanzaTech's technology platform is contributing to a future where consumers are not dependent on virgin fossil feedstocks for everything in their daily lives. LanzaTech's goal is to challenge and change the way the world uses carbon, enabling a new circular carbon economy where carbon is reused rather than wasted, skies and oceans are kept clean, and pollution becomes a thing of the past. For more information about LanzaTech visit https://lanzatech.com.

