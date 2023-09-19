LANZAJET STRENGTHENS COLLABORATION WITH TECHNIP ENERGIES TO ACCELERATE THE GLOBAL DEPLOYMENT OF SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL

"We're preparing to deploy our LanzaJet ATJ Process worldwide, and this expanded alliance with Technip Energies enables us to do that with a global industry leader and the strongest combination of technologies that will allow aviation to decarbonize in the near- and long-term, and to tackle the climate problem head-on," said Jimmy Samartzis, Chief Executive Officer of LanzaJet. "LanzaJet's – and the world's – first alcohol-to-jet biorefinery is scheduled to be completed this year, which already incorporates Technip Energies' Hummingbird technology. This alliance allows us to accelerate engineering and project development efforts globally to meet the decarbonization challenge facing our global society today."

The two companies have collaborated for years, most recently at LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels, which is scheduled for mechanical completion later this year. The SAF produced at LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels will significantly increase the amount of SAF produced in the United States – with 10 million gallons of sustainable fuels being produced annually in Soperton, GA. As a result of this expanded relationship, LanzaJet and Technip Energies will work together on announced LanzaJet projects in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

"As a leader in low carbon solutions, Technip Energies values its long-standing collaboration with LanzaJet and this expansion of the relationship will enable us to accelerate global decarbonization efforts within the aviation sector," said Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies. "The world's governments and aviation industry are eager to integrate SAF into their operations and we need to ramp up the supply of SAF fast enough. By integrating our companies' technologies and capabilities, we aim to speed up industrial deployment of this important solution ."

LanzaJet has announced projects using the LanzaJet ATJ Process to produce over 300 million gallons of SAF annually. LanzaJet supports goals established by governments, such as the US, United Kingdom, Japan, India, and the EU, as well as the aviation industry, to achieve net-zero by 2050. LanzaJet's drop-in SAF is compatible with existing aircraft and infrastructure, but with a significantly smaller carbon footprint than conventional fossil jet fuel on a lifecycle basis. As the aviation industry accounts for up to 3% of global CO 2 emissions, SAF produced using the LanzaJet ATJ Process can reduce greenhouse gas emissions upwards of 70% depending on the source of the ethanol, and can be carbon negative on a lifecycle basis with waste based sources of ethanol.

LanzaJet's collaboration and alliance with Technip Energies will support the scaling of the SAF industry at a pace the world needs to decarbonize aviation - one of the hardest to abate sectors, but also one of the most critical for the continued growth of the world's economies and protection of national security.

ABOUT LANZAJET

LanzaJet is a leading sustainable fuels technology company dedicated to accelerating the energy transition by embracing the circular economy. As a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) technology provider and producer with patented alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology, LanzaJet is creating an opportunity for future generations by accelerating the deployment of SAF and other clean technologies critical to addressing the climate crisis and transforming the global economy. Further information is available at https://www.lanzajet.com/

ABOUT TECHNIP ENERGIES

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs"). For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

SOURCE LanzaJet