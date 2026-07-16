LAPIS® Appoints Mark P. Venti as Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LAPIS® Automotive is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark P. Venti as Chief Operating Officer. LAPIS currently operates dealerships in Arizona and California representing the Porsche, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Land Rover, and Honda brands.

Mark P. Venti

Venti, who recently completed 28 years with Atlanta's Hennessy Automobile Companies, brings decades of award-winning executive leadership experience in luxury automotive retail to LAPIS. As Chief Operating Officer, he will oversee operations across the LAPIS® portfolio, including the company's recently acquired Livermore, California platform in The East Bay.

"I have known Mark for 16 years and have always admired his work ethic and commitment to customers, manufacturers, and the teams he helped build over a multi-decade career. His reputation for operational excellence is recognized at the highest levels of our industry. Mark's skill set is exactly what LAPIS needs to take our business to the next level. I am confident Mark will be instrumental as we continue to grow, strengthen our operations, invest in the guest experience, and shape the future of our organization. A culture built on accountability, focus, and delivering an exceptional ownership journey is what defines LAPIS. I am honored to welcome Mark to the LAPIS family," said Todd Blue, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"I'm grateful to join LAPIS at such an exciting time. This opportunity is especially meaningful because it allows me to work alongside Todd Blue. I first met Todd in 2010 through a Porsche 20 Group. Throughout our years as industry colleagues, we developed a relationship built on mutual respect, trust, and transparency, along with a shared vision for what truly defines luxury in automotive retail. Today, I am energized to join LAPIS and look forward to partnering with an exceptional team to build on the company's strong foundation and help drive its next chapter of growth. I am deeply grateful for the 28 years I spent in Atlanta. The experiences, opportunities, and people who helped shape me personally and professionally will remain with me as I bring the same passion, discipline, and commitment to LAPIS. I thank Todd for his trust and confidence as we build something truly special together," said Venti.

About LAPIS®

LAPIS is a luxury automotive group representing some of the world's most iconic automotive brands. Built on the principles of Luxury, Access, Performance, Innovation, and Service, LAPIS is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences while pursuing thoughtful, strategic growth across its expanding portfolio of dealerships.

Claudia Gharai | Director of Marketing at LAPIS® | [email protected]

SOURCE LAPIS