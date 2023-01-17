Laptops Market to Reach $257.4 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in internet usage globally, growth of the information technology (IT) sector, rise in digital convergence resulting in the high demand for high-performance laptops from various industries, and rise in trend of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) among businesses drive the global laptops market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Laptops Market by Type (Traditional Laptop, 2-in-1 Laptop), by Design (Notebook, Ultrabook, Others), by Screen Size (Up to 10.9" Inch, 11" to 12.9" Inch, 13" to 14.9" Inch, 15.0" to 16.9" Inch, More than 17" Inch), by End User (Personal, Business, Gaming, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global laptops industry is estimated to generate $168.6 billion in 2021 and $257.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in internet usage globally, increase in consumer knowledge about emerging technologies, growth of the information technology (IT) sector, rise in digital convergence resulting in the high demand for high-performance laptops across a variety of industries, including education, automotive, manufacturing, and medicine, rise in trend of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) among businesses, the increased demand for multipurpose laptop, and increase in spending power of consumers fuel the growth of the global laptops market. However, increased adoption of smartphones and tablets is likely to hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for laptops in the corporate sectors will present new growth opportunities for the global laptops market in the coming years.

Download Free Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15351

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the global laptops market positively. The popularity of laptops increased due to lockdowns imposed by governments worldwide.

This forced the global laptops market to reconsider its production processes, which largely drives industry 4.0 and the digital transformation across the production lines.

There was a downturn in the economy for many businesses, and many planned projects and expenditures were put to a halt due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, numerous manufacturers invested in laptops despite the financial danger during the pandemic to improve corporate operations with the digitalized workplace.

The traditional laptop segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on type, the traditional laptop segment contributed to the largest share of nearly four-fifths of the global laptops market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. This is due to its potable size which allows it to be conveniently transported from one location to another for work, travel, or any other purpose. Moreover, these laptops are very user-friendly because they start up quickly and run smoothly. However, the 2-in-1 laptop segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the extensive adoption of tablet pc which is also known as 2-in-1 laptop.

The notebook segment to dominate during the forecast period

Based on design, the notebook segment held the largest share of two-fifths of the global laptops market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.2% in 2031. The growth of the segment is owed to the extensive use of notebook in video recording and editing.

The 15.0" to 16.9" inches segment to maintain a prominent growth in 2031

Based on screen size, the 15.0" to 16.9" inches segment held the largest share of more than one-third of the global laptops market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption of 15.0" to 16.9" inches laptops among families for work, school, and entertainment. However, the 11" to 12.9" inches segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.8% in 2031, owing to the extensive adoption of these laptops since they offer great performance and productivity, and have different features.

The gaming segment to achieve the fastest growth during the forecast period

Based on end user, the personal segment held the largest share of nearly one-third of the global laptops market in 2021, owing to the need for personal devices by employees and customers. On the other hand, the gaming segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.9% in 2031, owing to an increase in the number of professional gamers in the developing nations.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15351

Asia-Pacific to garner the largest revenue and fastest growth by 2031

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global laptops market, due to the adoption of a policy called Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in small and large companies in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate in terms of revenue and show the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of work from home and online learning in the region.

Leading Market Players

Haier Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Lenovo

AsusTek Computer Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Buy this Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4f1a06dfae8ab7b1a896e01540f6bbe4

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Anti-Piracy Protection Market Expected to Reach $575.6 Million by 2031

Bluetooth 5.0 Market Expected to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2031

Video Game Software Market Expected to Reach $751.4 Billion by 2031

Computer Vision Market expected to reach $41.11 Billion by 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research