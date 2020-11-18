Laredo Taco Company® Debuts its Authentic Mexican Food to Florida 7-Eleven® Stores

Laredo Taco Company, the retailer's quick-serve Mexican food restaurant, is famous for its tacos served on handmade flour tortillas made from scratch in on-site kitchens each day. Tacos and meals include specialties not always seen in Mexican fast-food chains, such as chorizo, carne asada, carnitas, breakfast tacos made with hand-cracked eggs, and the newest item on the menu, protein-packed bowls. Each restaurant also has a salsa bar where customers can spice up their meal, including a wide selection of on-site, daily prepared salsas and pico de gallo.

"We think Florida is really going to love our Laredo Taco Company restaurants and its delicious food, all made from scratch, with carnitas being my personal favorite," said 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco. "Whenever we open Laredo Taco Company restaurants, the lines of enthusiastic customers have been out the door. We are excited to offer the same great experience and delicious handmade tacos to customers in the state of Florida."

Florida taco-lovers can join Laredo Taco Company on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. There, they'll get the inside scoop about Taco Tuesday specials, new products and other promotions.

As the world continues to respond to the shifting pandemic, 7–Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces. The company's quality assurance and food safety teams have implemented enhanced food-handling and cleaning practices following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO). Freshly prepared salsas and pico de gallo are currently being served in pre-packed containers at the salsa bar, where customers can select their favorites.

All store associates are required to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Acrylic shields have been installed at checkout registers as added protection for customers and employees. Customers are asked to practice physical distancing in stores by standing 6 feet away from each other in line, and also have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping.

Every item on the Laredo Taco Company menu is available in stores or via contactless delivery through Postmates. Laredo Taco Company restaurants, along with Stripes® convenience stores in Texas, were part of the company's 1,000-store acquisition from Sunoco in 2018.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

