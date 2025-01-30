Large clinical study establishes Nu.Q® NETs H3.1 as an independent predictor of 28-day mortality in sepsis

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, today announced the results of a large-scale study which shows that its Nu.Q®NETs H3.1 biomarker is an independent predictor of 28-day mortality and need for renal replacement therapy (RRT) in sepsis and septic shock patients.

Findings published in the paper currently undergoing peer review and accessible on MEDRXIV, demonstrate Nu.Q® NETs H3.1 is a promising novel biomarker for early mortality and organ dysfunction in sepsis, with significantly higher levels found in septic shock than sepsis patients and a clear dose-response relationship with acute kidney injury severity. The findings indicate Nu.Q® NETs H3.1's potential clinical utility for risk stratification and early intervention in critically ill patients presenting with sepsis.

The study is a secondary analysis of circulating H3.1 nucleosomes in plasma samples collected from 971 patients with sepsis and septic shock who participated in the multicentre, randomised, bifactorial, prospective SISPCT trial (Clinicaltrials.gov identifier, NCT00832039).

Professor Michael Bauer, Chair of the Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine, Jena University Hospital, Germany and co-author of the paper said:

"Our study establishes H3.1 nucleosomes as a biomarker delineating organ dysfunction in sepsis, particularly for early mortality and RRT. The clear stratification of risk and independence from conventional markers suggests clinical utility.

"Being able to predict a sepsis patient's clinical course early, by using Nu.Q® NETs in clinical practice, could significantly enhance sepsis management, enabling physicians more time to intervene and improve patient outcomes."

Dr Andrew Retter, Chief Medical Officer at Volition said:

"We are excited to report the findings of this large-scale independent clinical study, the culmination of many years work. Nu.Q® NETs, Volition's nucleosome quantification technology, is a simple, low-cost, accessible test to detect diseases associated with NETosis. Although NETs play a critical role in our normal immune response, elevated levels of NETs can lead to tissue damage and in severe cases, sepsis, organ failure, and death. These findings advance our understanding of nucleosome biology in critical illness and help inform future therapeutic strategies.

Introducing Nu.Q® NETs into hospitals could lead to new ways of treating sepsis, improve patient survival and the quality of life of survivors."

Volition is currently advancing several active commercial discussions with significant players in the diagnostic space, including large markets such as sepsis; the findings from the latest study support this ongoing licensing process. Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases in both humans and animals.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

