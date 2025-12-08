Volition Announces Two Abstracts were Presented at the North America Conference on Lung Cancer

HENDERSON, Nev.,, December 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, announces the presentation of two abstracts at the North America Conference on Lung Cancer (NACLC) in Chicago recently. The posters highlighted the use of its Nu.Q® Cancer assays in the management of lung cancer patients.

Prognostic Value of Circulating H3K27Me3-Nucleosomes in Newly Diagnosed Lung Cancer Patients

Professor Lea Payen, Professor in Toxicology and Biochemistry, Claude Bernard University of Lyon and Hospices Civils de Lyon, France, said:

"This large-scale study demonstrates that Nu.Q®-H3K27Me3 levels increase with cancer disease stages and importantly, that their level at diagnosis emerges as an independent prognostic biomarker for overall survival. It offers a practical approach to refine risk assessment, particularly within the ctDNA-negative subgroup and to inform clinical decision-making in the context of personalized therapeutic strategies.

"We have worked closely with the Volition team over several years to develop the strong scientific and clinical evidence to support the use of Nu.Q® in the management of cancer patients.

"We were delighted to place our first order of the Nu.Q® Cancer assays recently so we might complete the internal certification process ahead of introducing the test into routine clinical practice in our hospital network for cancer management."

Pre-operative nucleosome liquid biopsy for risk stratification of lung cancer

Joint lead author Dr. Pei-Hsing Chen, Institute of Biomedical Engineering, National Taiwan University (NTU), Taipei City, Taiwan, said:

"A key finding from this study was that measuring preoperative H3K27Me3-nucleosomes using Volition's simple blood test allows us to identify which Non Small Cell Lung Cancer patients are most likely to benefit from closer follow-ups or secondary cancer treatment.

"While high H3K27Me3-nucleosome levels predicted poorer recurrence-free and overall survival outcomes, low H3K27me3 levels indicated significantly better outcomes. High H3K27Me3-nucleosome levels may also flag micro-metastatic disease, guiding systemic-therapy decisions in high-risk patients.

"The Nu.Q® Cancer technology supports a practical approach to empower clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions and provides valuable new monitoring capabilities throughout the patient journey."

Dr Andrew Retter, Chief Medical Officer of Volition, said:

"Nu.Q® Cancer represents a significant advancement in lung cancer patient management, offering clinicians an additional tool to enhance precision in treatment selection and monitoring.

"Research conducted by our long-term collaborators in Lyon and Taiwan consistently demonstrates that our Nu.Q® Cancer technology empowers clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions and provides valuable new monitoring capabilities throughout the patient journey.

"By enriching clinical prognostication, Nu.Q® Cancer helps identify the most appropriate treatment pathway for an individual patient, supporting efforts to improve overall survival and deliver patient-centred care.

"We are now on the path to the first use of Nu.Q® in clinical practice, an exciting prospect which is core to Volition's mission, using our tests to help save lives"

About NACLC

NACLC is hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, the only global organization dedicated solely to the study of lung cancer. Founded in 1974, the association's membership includes nearly 9,000 lung cancer specialists in over 100 countries.

About Volition

About Volition: Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries: Louise Batchelor, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

Investor Relations: Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors, [email protected] +1-212-915-2568

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other topics, Volition's expectations related to revenue opportunities and growth, the effectiveness and availability of Volition's blood-based diagnostic, prognostic and disease monitoring tests, Volition's ability to develop and successfully commercialize such test platforms for early detection of cancer and other diseases as well as serving as a diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring tools for such diseases, Volition's expectations regarding future publications, Volition's success in securing licensing and/or distribution agreements with third parties for its products, and Volition's expectations regarding the terms of such agreements. Volition's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, results of studies testing the efficacy of its tests. For instance, if Volition fails to develop and commercialize diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products, it may be unable to execute its plan of operations. Other risks and uncertainties include Volition's failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals to distribute and market future products; a failure by the marketplace to accept the products in Volition's development pipeline or any other diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products Volition might develop; Volition's failure to secure adequate intellectual property protection; Volition will face fierce competition and Volition's intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics and disease monitoring market and its rapid technological change; downturns in domestic and foreign economies; and other risks, including those identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Nucleosomics™, Capture-PCR™, Capture-Seq™ and Nu.Q® and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners. Additionally, unless otherwise specified, all references to "$" refer to the legal currency of the United

SOURCE VolitionRx Limited