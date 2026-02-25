LARGE MAJORITY OF VIRGINIANS STRONGLY OPPOSE LEGALIZATION OF ONLINE CASINO GAMBLING

New Statewide Poll Finds 76% Oppose Legalizing iGambling After Learning About Its Risks

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia voters solidly oppose legalizing iGaming, also known as online casino gambling, with resistance growing as voters learned more about it, according to a new statewide poll conducted by Lake Research Partners on behalf of the National Association Against iGaming (NAAiG). Opposition was broad-based across all demographics and party lines.

As voters learn about addiction, youth access and economic harm, opposition reaches 76%, with nearly two-thirds (65%) strongly opposed. This deep opposition spans race, gender and party– 81% of women, 69% of men, 78% of White voters, 68% of Black voters, 75% of Democrats, 76% of Independents, and 77% of Republicans.

"This survey shows Virginians across the political spectrum oppose online gambling," said NAAiG spokesman Oliver Barie. "iGaming would put high risk casino gambling in every pocket, every day. Putting casino-style betting on every phone and smart device 24/7 will increase the risks of addiction and financial harm for residents of the Commonwealth."

Key Findings from the Survey

The survey of 600 Virginia voters conducted February 19-22, 2026, reveals strong, cross-partisan resistance to legalizing iGaming:

Key findings include:

76% of voters are opposed to iGaming, including 65% strongly opposed, after learning about the economic and mental health risks seen in other states.

41% of Virginia voters said that they had never even heard of iGaming until it was defined for them.

62% of voters say they would be less likely to vote for a candidate for the Virginia General Assembly if they voted to legalize iGaming in Virginia, compared to 7% who say more likely, and 30% who say it would not make a difference. Virginia voters indicate they will center this issue in their voting decisions at the ballot box.

"Claims that legalization will somehow 'protect children,' that online operators are uniquely qualified as responsible gaming experts, or that the illegal online market will disappear are distractions," Barie said. "iGaming has been rejected repeatedly in states across the country. Legislators who have concerns aren't ignoring progress– they're listening to their constituents. Voters intuitively know that iGaming is harmful to Virginians. Ignoring their concerns would be a mistake."

For more information about NAAiG or to access the organization's impact research in Virginia, visit www.naaig.org .

About NAAIG

The National Association Against iGaming ( NAAiG ) is a coalition of local businesses, industry veterans, community advocates and concerned citizens united to safeguard our communities from the harmful impacts of online gambling. Founded to address the growing threats posed by iGaming, we are dedicated to preserving local jobs, ensuring economic stability and promoting safe, responsible gaming practices. We support in-person, legal gaming because it is highly regulated and prioritizes the safety and well-being of communities. Unlike online gaming, in-person gaming provides effective safeguards to prevent underage gambling, limit excessive access, and address problem gambling through established support programs. Additionally, in-person gaming drives local economic growth by generating stable jobs and reinvesting revenues into schools, infrastructure, and public services. By promoting responsible, community-focused gaming, we help create a stronger, more resilient future for all.

