NAAiG Officials Available to Discuss Devastating Impacts of Online Casino Gambling Legislation in VA

iGaming to cost Virginians $220 million annually in public education funding, result in 2,300 job losses and increased gaming addiction if iGaming legislation passes

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials with the National Association Against iGaming (NAAiG) are available for interviews to discuss pending iGaming legislation in Virginia, which would create a litany of issues for the commonwealth, including a $220 million annual loss in public education funding due to cannibalization of iLottery, according to a report by The Innovation Group. The Innovation Group report also found that iGaming will cost 2,300 Virginians their jobs. The report can be found here.

"The catastrophic hit to public education funding and local jobs doesn't even include the damage that will be done to young people from underage and problem gambling," said Government Relations Director Oliver Barie. "The legalization of iGaming will be disastrous for Virginia. The commonwealth cannot afford the devastating consequences of putting a casino in everyone's pocket."

Calls to Virginia's problem-gaming helpline from individuals ages 18 to 24 have increased 63% since 2019, signaling growing harm among young adults, according to VCU Health. Online sports betting is now among the most commonly cited forms of play by Virginians seeking help, making proposed legislation to legalize iGaming's 24/7 access even more harmful.

Other states are already seeing these problems. After a decade of legalization, New Jersey's problem-gaming rate is three times the national average, according to a Rutgers study. One-third of gamblers ages 18 to 24 gambled online only, nearly five times as many as in the prior survey and more than any other age group.

The Innovation Group estimates cannibalization will cost thousands of jobs, cost state and local governments $120 million in tax dollars and devastate Virginia hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues and local business vendors that count on brick-and-mortar casinos and racinos.

About NAAiG

The National Association Against iGaming (NAAiG) is dedicated to protecting communities from the risks of online gambling by advocating for responsible, in-person gaming. NAAiG works to preserve local jobs, ensure gaming integrity and promote economic reinvestment in local communities. Through advocacy, education and policy initiatives, the organization fights the expansion of iGambling, opposes predatory digital gaming practices, supports consumer protections and increasing law enforcement tools against illegal online gambling websites, and collaborates with policymakers to uphold transparency and responsible gaming laws.

For more information about NAAiG, visit our social media channels (X: @NAAiG_official; Facebook: Facebook.com/naaigofficial) or our website at www.naaig.org .

Contact: David La Torre, [email protected]

SOURCE National Association Against iGaming