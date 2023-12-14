Large meat exporter appoints new Chief Executive

News provided by

Silver Fern Farms

14 Dec, 2023, 16:35 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protein producer and red meat exporter to the United States for 40 years, New Zealand's Silver Fern Farms, has appointed Dan Boulton as its new Chief Executive.

Boulton has been the company's Chief Supply Chain Officer for six years and brings a strong primary industry set of experiences in operations, procurement, executive management, and commercial leadership. His previous roles have been in seafood, horticulture, and forestry.

Continue Reading
Dan Boulton, new SIlver Fern Farms Chief Executive
Dan Boulton, new SIlver Fern Farms Chief Executive

Dan Boulton commences the role in February. He replaces Simon Limmer, CE of the company for the past five years and the initiator of its pioneering sustainability efforts across its co-operative farms and 14 processing plants. He has joined wine producer and exporter Indevin Group. 

With its origins dating back 75 years as a small farmer co-operative, Silver Fern Farms has grown to become New Zealand's largest grass-fed lamb, beef, and venison producer in partnership with 16,000 farmers, exporting to over 60 countries. New Zealand is the 4th largest international supplier of meat to the U.S. food market.

In 2022 Silver Fern Farms launched its Net Carbon Zero by Nature Angus beef range across the U.S. The company's products are available in over 1,600 stores nationwide, on their ecommerce site and at Costco.com. Its last reported annual revenue was annual revenue of NZ$2.7 billion (US$1.675b).

Dan Boulton says Silver Fern Farms is highly committed to being a red meat leader in the U.S. "Our net carbon zero by nature products are entirely aligned with consumer demand for sustainable products that offer taste and nutrition," he says. 

Media Contact
Martin Elder, Media Relations Director, SweeneyVesty USA, 79 Madison Avenue, New York NY 10016
Tel: 646 645 7108 / 212 226 5105 [email protected]

SOURCE Silver Fern Farms

Also from this source

'A Taste of New Zealand' inspires adventurous, crowd-pleasing Holiday meals

'A Taste of New Zealand' inspires adventurous, crowd-pleasing Holiday meals

"Explore a Taste of New Zealand" is the invitation from Silver Fern Farms to home cooks wishing to inspire their Holiday menus beyond the traditional ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.