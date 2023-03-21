Large Tow Carbon Fiber Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.96 Billion by 2031 at a 13.43% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Large Tow Carbon Fiber Market - A Global and Regional Analysis- Focus on Application, Technology, Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global large tow carbon fiber market was valued at $570.5 million in 2021, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.43% and reach $1,960.3 million by 2031.

The growth in the global large tow carbon fiber market is expected to be driven by stringent government regulations, carbon neutrality targets, energy and cost efficiency owing to the use of recycled steel, and a significant increase in steel demand with the scarcity of raw materials and energy. However, impurities in recycled steel due to incomplete separation and complex product design and the high cost of production for green steel amid high infrastructure costs and green hydrogen prices are some key restraining factors for the market.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global large tow carbon fiber market is in a growing phase. New trends, such as rising investments in green technologies, change in business models of companies due to climate action, increasing demand for green steel across the value chain, and development of economic and environmental technologies, are further expected to provide opportunities for the market to grow in the coming years.

Industrial Impact

With an increased worldwide focus on advanced lighter materials to replace traditional heavy materials, there is an increasing shift toward advanced materials with excellent strength and mechanical and lightweight properties in end-use industries, thereby creating demand for large tow carbon fiber. The shift is more prominent in the energy and automotive industries in regions such as North America, China, and Europe.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the demand drivers for the global large tow carbon fiber market:

Growing Demand from Renewable Energy Sector

Stringent Regulations and Carbon Emission Policies

Increasing Awareness and Rising Demand from Developing Countries

The following are the challenges for the global large tow carbon fiber market:

High Cost of Production in Comparison to Conventional Materials

Complex Manufacturing Process and Machining Problems

Analyst Thoughts

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Company Type: Large Tow Carbon Fiber Industry

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

SGL Carbon

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Solvay

China Petrochemical Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Jilin Tangu Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Group

UMATEX

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by End-Use Application

Aerospace

Energy

Automotive

Sports

Others

Based on end-use application, the energy segment was dominant, accounting for a 64.6% share of the global large tow carbon fiber market in 2021.

Segmentation 2: by Product Type

48K

50K

60K

Others

Based on product type, the 48K segment was dominant, accounting for a 55.84% share of the global large tow carbon fiber market in 2021. It is one of the most significant product types, which meets the requirement of major industrial application areas and breaks the application limitations caused by the high-priced carbon fiber.

Segmentation 3: by Technology

PAN-Based

Pitch-Based

Others

Based on technology, the PAN-based segment was dominant, accounting for an 86.6% share of the global large tow carbon fiber market in 2021.

Segmentation 4: by Region

North America - U.S., Canada , and Mexico

- U.S., , and Europe - Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and Rest-of- Europe

- , , , , and Rest-of- U.K.

Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan , India , South Korea , and Rest-of- Asia Pacific and

and - , , , and Rest-of- and China

Rest-of-the-World - Middle East and Africa and South America

Based on region, North America was the dominant region, accounting for a 29.04% share of the global large tow carbon fiber market in 2021.

Recent Developments in the Large Tow Carbon Fiber Market

In October 2022 , China Petrochemical Corporation's large tow carbon fiber production line started its operations; the company has planned the country's first factory line of the large tow carbon fiber project with a production capacity of 24,000 tons per year of precursors and 12,000 tons per year of large tow carbon fibers.

, China Petrochemical Corporation's large tow carbon fiber production line started its operations; the company has planned the country's first factory line of the large tow carbon fiber project with a production capacity of 24,000 tons per year of precursors and 12,000 tons per year of large tow carbon fibers. In February 2021 , Montefibre Carbon announced an investment of $17.4 million for its first precursor for innovative 80K tow. The Spanish Ministry of Industry has granted $12 million to develop aerospace-grade carbon fiber. The company is currently developing and upgrading its production lines to manufacture large tow PAN precursor for converting it into carbon fiber.

, Montefibre Carbon announced an investment of for its first precursor for innovative tow. The Spanish Ministry of Industry has granted to develop aerospace-grade carbon fiber. The company is currently developing and upgrading its production lines to manufacture large tow PAN precursor for converting it into carbon fiber. In December 2019 , Belgium -based specialty chemicals manufacturer Solvay and Germany -based carbon fiber manufacturer SGL signed a joint development agreement (JDA) to develop large tow carbon fiber materials for aerostructures.

