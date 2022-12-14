Largest Bank in the CEE Region to Become Even More Digital

PKO Bank Polski, the largest bank in Central and Eastern Europe and the European leader of digital banking according to the international Finnoscore ranking, has announced its new strategy. In the 2025 perspective, it wishes to engage - to an even greater degree - modern technological solutions to create even better products and services for its clients.

WARSZAWA, Poland, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with the slogan of the new strategy for years 2023-2025, "Ready for the Challenges, Focused on the Future", the Bank wishes to use its competitive edges to introduce changes in the approach to its clients, focusing on improvement of their experiences by means of hyper-personalisation or adjustment of the mode of banking to their preferences.

"The new strategy of PKO Bank Polski can be compared to a clearly drafted roadmap. Its skilful and consistent use will allow for quick and – at the same time – thought-through accomplishment of the defined goals. The axes of the strategy are the needs and expectations of people: clients and employees. Through this perspective, we will implement solutions based on innovation, technology and sustainable development. Our future is further development of client-centred culture, offer and model of client servicing," stressed Paweł Gruza, Deputy President of the Management Board of PKO Bank Polski, managing the work of the Board.

In its new strategy, the Bank is planning to expand the database of young clients. This will become possible by means of radical digitisation of service processes, so that in 2025 all of service functions for products are available to retail customers in digital channels and a visit at the branch is only the client's choice. In parallel, PKO Bank Polski will devote a lot of attention to the issue of cyber-security. In this respect, plans are made to implement the Zero-Trust mechanisms, which will be some of the key elements of the bank's digital security.

"Our strategic activities will be carried out with the use of the best team of IT experts on the Polish market, while the IT development will prioritise four key areas encompassing data, cyber-security, DevSecOps and cloud solutions. We want to make full use of the scale of data held by us and build the most advanced analytical solutions at the market. We will also focus on using the cloud potential and construction of technological solutions that will allow us to shorten the time-to-market twice and allow us to prepare even better services for our clients," said Artur Kurcweil, Deputy President of the Management Board of PKO Bank Polski responsible for the IT area.

Strategic programmes grouped into seven major pillars will assist in efficient implementation of the strategy. The majority of them will be implemented in the formula of agile self-organising technological and business teams, using earlier experiences of the bank within the scope of Agile Transformation.

