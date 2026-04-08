Largest Clinical Study of XyliMelts® Shows Significant Relief for Dry Mouth While Sleeping

Peer-reviewed study led by Dr. Elmar Ludwig to appear in Clinical Oral Investigations

ULM, Germany, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New clinical data from the largest study of XyliMelts® conducted to date demonstrates significant benefits for patients suffering from radiation-induced xerostomia (dry mouth) following treatment for head and neck cancer.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00784-026-06798-8

OraCoat® XyliMelts® Dry Mouth stick-on melts provide long-lasting relief by adhering to the gums to moisturize and soothe dry mouth symptoms—day or night—with a mild mint flavor and sugar-free formula.

The study, led by Dr. Elmar Ludwig and colleagues, was recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Oral Investigations. The research evaluated the effectiveness of XyliMelts® oral-adhering discs (Stick-On Melts®) in patients experiencing persistent dry mouth after radiation therapy, a common and often debilitating side effect caused by damage to the salivary glands.

Radiation-induced xerostomia can severely impact sleep, swallowing, speech, oral health, and overall quality of life. The study found that XyliMelts significantly improved nighttime symptoms and patient comfort compared with water.

Key Findings (XyliMelts® vs. Water)

Clinical results showed meaningful improvements across several measures:

66.7% of patients stopped waking at night due to dry mouth , compared with 9.1% with water

, compared with with water 70% reduced the need to drink overnight , compared with 20% with water

, compared with with water 76% reported superior dry mouth relief , compared with 24% with water

, compared with with water 57.6% reported improved quality of life , compared with 20% with water

, compared with with water 98.4% rated XyliMelts® as well tolerated

Addressing a Major Unmet Need in Cancer Survivorship and Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Sufferers

Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) is one of the most common and persistent side effects of head and neck cancer radiation therapy, as well as use with over 1,000 prescription drugs . Reduced saliva can lead to difficulty sleeping, problems eating and speaking, increased tooth decay, greater risk of oral infections, and an overall reduction in quality of life.

Radiation-induced xerostomia can have a profound effect on patients' daily lives. These results demonstrate that XyliMelts® provides a simple, well-tolerated solution that significantly improves nighttime comfort and overall quality of life.

Long-Lasting Relief Through Slow-Release Saliva Stimulation

Unlike rinses or lozenges that dissolve quickly, XyliMelts® adheres comfortably to the gums and slowly releases xylitol and lubricating ingredients, helping stimulate saliva and maintain oral moisture for several hours during the day and while sleeping.

This unique patented design allows the discs to provide continuous relief overnight, when saliva production naturally decreases and dry mouth symptoms are often most severe.

Benefits for Millions of Dry Mouth Sufferers

While the study focused on cancer patients, dry mouth affects millions of people worldwide due to medications, aging, CPAP therapy, autoimmune conditions, and other medical factors. XyliMelts® provides a convenient, long-lasting option for daytime or overnight relief.

About XyliMelts®

XyliMelts® are oral-adhering discs that help stimulate saliva and relieve dry mouth through the slow release of xylitol and oral lubricants. The discs adhere comfortably to the gums and gradually dissolve, providing moisture and comfort for several hours while supporting oral health.

For more information, visit:

https://oracoat.com/a/docs/studies-testimonials-faqs/clinical-studies

Media Contact

Mark McGreevy

Quest Products LLC

[email protected]

847-345-2868

SOURCE Quest Products