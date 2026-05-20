Quest Products Launches OraHealth Antacid Melts, the First Stick-On Antacid for Nighttime Heartburn Relief

New slow-release antacid melt works while you sleep by stimulating saliva and delivering calcium carbonate for hours of relief.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Products, Inc. officially launches OraHealth Antacid Melts, a new over-the-counter antacid designed to deliver long-lasting relief from nighttime heartburn in a format made for comfort and convenience. Available in Berry Smoothie flavor, OraHealth Antacid Melts are the first antacid to use Quest's proprietary Stick-On Melt technology, offering a new option for consumers seeking heartburn relief without swallowing a pill or chewing a tablet.

OraHealth Antacid Melts introduces the proprietary Stick-On Melt format to the antacid category Post this OraHealth Antacid Melts for Nighttime and Daytime Heartburn Relief

OraHealth Antacid Melts are formulated to work through a unique 2-in-1 mechanism. First, the melt adheres to the gum and stimulates saliva production, helping activate the body's natural first line of defense against heartburn and acid reflux. Then, it slowly releases 250 mg of calcium carbonate over time to help neutralize stomach acid and provide relief that lasts for hours.

Unlike traditional antacids that may be inconvenient to take at night, OraHealth Antacid Melts are designed to stay in place and work gradually, making them especially useful when heartburn strikes at bedtime or during sleep.

"For many consumers, nighttime heartburn can be one of the most frustrating times to manage symptoms because lying down can make discomfort worse and traditional formats are not always convenient in the middle of the night," said Michael J. Brennan, CEO of Quest Products, Inc.. "OraHealth Antacid Melts bring a completely new delivery system to the category, combining the convenience of our proven Stick-On Melt platform with effective antacid relief in a way that fits naturally into consumers' lives."

The new product builds on the success of Quest's established OraCoat Stick-On Melt platform, which has already been proven in the dry mouth category. With OraHealth Antacid Melts, Quest is extending that trusted delivery technology into heartburn relief with an innovation designed to address a common consumer need, particularly at night.

OraHealth Antacid Melts can be used day or night and are formulated to relieve heartburn, acid indigestion, sour stomach, and upset stomach. The discreet, mint-like disc features a small dimple on the back that helps it adhere comfortably to the gum and remain in place while it works.

OraHealth Antacid Melts will be available at Walgreens in 40-count and 80-count packs beginning with the retailer's April 13 reset, and at CVS in 40-count packs beginning with the retailer's May 18 reset.

For more information, visit OraCoat.com.

About Quest Products, Inc.

Quest Products, Inc. is a consumer healthcare company focused on developing and marketing innovative over-the-counter wellness solutions that address everyday health needs through differentiated delivery systems and consumer-friendly formats. Its portfolio includes trusted brands across multiple health categories, including the OraCoat platform, known for its proprietary Stick-On Melt technology.

About OraHealth

OraHealth is a Quest Products brand focused on bringing new thinking to oral delivery formats for everyday relief. Its first product, OraHealth Antacid Melts, introduces the proprietary Stick-On Melt format to the antacid category, offering a convenient, slow-release option for consumers seeking relief from heartburn and related symptoms.

SOURCE Quest Products