Largest Sushi Roll at Sea Created by Holland America Line Culinary Council Member and Sushi Master Andy Matsuda Aboard Koningsdam

The Largest Sushi Roll at Sea was prepared around the Lido Pool so guests could join in the festivities and watch as Matsuda assembled the culinary feat. Once delicately rolled, Matsuda cut the large roll in half so guests could view the swirled ingredients that included rice, salmon, tuna, shrimp, crab, tamago (Japanese omelet), tobiko (flying fish roe), cucumber, red onion and radish.

Largest Sushi Roll at Sea Fun Facts at a Glance:

49 feet long (15 meters) pre-rolled.

3.3 feet wide (100 centimeters) rolled.

150 sheets of Nori seaweed.

70 pounds of sushi rice.

3 pounds each of tuna, salmon and shrimp.

1 pound of tobiko (flying fish roe).

"Having Andy on board Koningsdam in June made it the perfect time to show off his sushi skills and create the Largest Sushi Roll at Sea in honor of International Sushi Day," said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. "As the only cruise line with seven Culinary Council members advising our culinary offering, it's exciting to be able to tap specific expertise like the exceptional skills of Andy to wow our guests with such a fun, unique and memorable experience."

Since 2016 Matsuda has been sharing his knowledge with and training Holland America Line's shipboard chefs to ensure that the cruise line's staff is at the forefront of sushi trends and techniques. Guests can indulge in Matsuda's signature rolls at Tamarind — the award-winning Asian-fusion restaurant on board several Holland America Line ships — and at Tamarind's sushi counter on Koningsdam. To further enhance the sushi experience, Nieuw Statendam — Holland America Line's newbuild due for delivery in December 2018 — will boast a separate sushi bar called Nami Sushi that will feature more rolls created exclusively by Matsuda.

Holland America Line's Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises showcase the talents of the seven members of its Culinary Council, Master Mixologist Dale DeGroff, and the premium line's wine curator and winemaker partners. For a list of upcoming 2018 Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises, visit https://bit.ly/2J9EUum.

