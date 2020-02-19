Largest Toy Show In Western Hemisphere Opens Saturday

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Get ready for an unforgettable weekend with innovative toy companies from around the world!









The 117th annual Toy Fair New York – the largest toy show in the Western Hemisphere, whose size is equivalent to nearly 8 football fields filled with toys – will open its doors on Saturday, February 22nd for a four-day run. An event for trade guests and media only, Toy Fair gives attendees EXCLUSIVE, hands-on access to hundreds of thousands of brand-new toys and games.









From "IRL" toys featuring viral trends and digital brands, to "kid powered" playthings that encourage learning and creativity, Toy Fair will feature exciting product visuals, tons of hands-on fun, and a chance to show viewers this year's coolest new toys before they hit store shelves. Adding to the excitement, Shaquille O'Neal will help cut the ribbon at Toy Fair's opening ceremonies on Saturday, February 22 at 9 a.m. in the Crystal Palace 3B entrance. Immediately following, he'll unveil the latest Tonka toys at Basic Fun!'s booth.









Spokespeople will be on-site throughout the show to provide insights on the hottest toy trends, industry data, and economic outlooks. Visit ToyFairNY.com or the Toy Fair New York online press room for more information.







WHEN: Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, February 22-24 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, February 25 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.





WHERE: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City







HOW: Registration is mandatory for access to Toy Fair. Verification of media credentials is required. Media can sign up on-site at the show. Follow #TFNY for show updates.









About The Toy Association www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $97.2 billion, and its 1,000+ members drive the annual $27 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy Fair New York and Toy Fair Dallas; advocates on behalf of members around the world; sustains the Canadian The Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard.

SOURCE The Toy Association

