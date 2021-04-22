Lark Health Adds Anita Nair-Hartman and Mitchel Harad to Strengthen Leadership Team

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Health today announced that the company has appointed Anita Nair-Hartman to the role of Chief Strategy Officer and Mitchel Harad as Vice President of Consumer Marketing. Each brings decades of experience across health care and technology and will add valuable expertise to Lark's growing leadership team.

Anita was most recently head of Payer & Provider Strategy at IBM Watson Health, a business unit focused on developing cognitive and data-driven technologies to advance health. She joined IBM in the 2016 acquisition of Truven Health Analytics, a healthcare information and analytics business, where she served as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Business Operations. She has worked across healthcare stakeholders over the past 27 years to leverage data, insights and technology to improve the healthcare outcomes.

"Lark's innovative approach to improving the management of chronic care is exactly what health plans, employers and providers need to modernize legacy approaches to care management," said Anita Nair-Hartman. "I am looking forward to guiding Lark's strategy as we work to accelerate virtual care and digital health innovation across our industry that will drive better outcomes and consumer experiences."

Mitchel is a seasoned marketing leader with a proven record for growing innovative companies in highly regulated industries like fintech that are also deeply consumer-centric. As Vice President of Marketing at marketplace lending innovator Lending Club, Mitchel scaled growth to help power the company from startup through IPO by acquiring over one million new customers and increasing the company's monthly transaction volume thirty times over.

"I am incredibly proud and excited to be joining the dynamic team at Lark, and helping to expand the company's consumer-focused marketing efforts," said Mitchel Harad. "Lark's platform drives sustained user engagement and consistently receives highly positive user feedback, and I can't wait to help bring this care solution to more patients with chronic needs."

Over the past year, the Lark team grew as a whole by more than 70 percent to help address the scaling needs of its health plan partners. The surge was mainly from increasing its technologists and data scientists that are scaling the A.I. and enrollment platforms.

"Anita and Mitchel are joining our team at a very exciting time for Lark, and their collective industry knowledge and strategic vision will help usher us into a new phase in our development as a health tech company," said Julia Hu, co-founder and CEO of Lark. "I am honored to welcome them to the leadership team, and am excited to collaborate as we work to make chronic care more affordable and accessible for anyone who needs it."

This announcement comes on the heels of Lark announcing three major health plan partnerships, including Highmark , Anthem , and Medical Mutual , over the past six months.

About Lark

Lark Health is the leading integrated chronic disease prevention and management platform, using proven A.I., expert coaching, and smart connected devices to deliver better health outcomes at scale. Lark uses cutting edge conversational AI and connected health monitors to provide real-time, one-on-one counseling to help members make healthier choices, manage their conditions, and when necessary, reach expert nurses and coaches to make changes to medication or handle a significant blood sugar event, for example. Lark's Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), Behavioral Health Program, Diabetes Care Program, and Hypertension Management Program have served nearly 2 million members, and have demonstrated clinically validated outcomes. Lark's DPP, which is the fastest growing and lowest cost DPP, has received CDC Full Recognition. Lark works with many of the largest health plans, PBMs, health systems, and self-insured employers to help their members live healthier lives. Founded by CEO Julia Hu and CTO Jeff Zira in 2011, the company has won numerous awards including having been named to Fierce Healthcare's Fierce15 list in 2020. To learn more, visit www.lark.com .

