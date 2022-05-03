Lark Health Adds Former Evernorth and Salesforce Executives to Leadership Team

Dr. Lynne Nowak Joins Lark as Chief Medical Officer and Shannon Marques Joins as Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Health today announced it has appointed Lynne Nowak, MD, as Chief Medical Officer and Shannon Marques as Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations. Dr. Nowak and Marques are tasked with leading Lark's clinical and operational growth and helping guide the company as it continues to build momentum across key markets.

Dr. Lynne Nowak is a seasoned health care professional with nearly 25 years of experience working, leading, and teaching in the healthcare space. She previously served as the General Manager and VP of Clinical, Data, and Provider Solutions at Evernorth, and held various positions at Express Scripts, where she led Cigna's development initiative focused on enhancing health information exchange and data interoperability capabilities. In her new role, she will be responsible for strategic partnerships, as well as clinical and data solutions.

"Chronic disease remains one of the most pervasive challenges in healthcare, and Lark is leading the way in providing innovative solutions that can meet patients where they are," said Dr. Nowak. "I am looking forward to working closely with the Clinical Research and Studies team as we continue to test and refine our programs to maximize their impact and deliver clinical outcomes for more people at-risk for or managing chronic conditions."

Shannon Marques brings deep knowledge in cultivating and building sales growth strategies for early-stage healthcare. Previously, Shannon served as the Vice President of Sales in the Healthcare and LifeSciences sector for Salesforce, where she grew a successful healthcare payer sales team. In her new role, she will be responsible for scaling Lark's new sales ventures, managing sales operations, and expanding existing partnerships.

"The pace of Lark's growth in the past year alone is impressive, and I am looking forward to continuing that momentum as we develop new channels for expanding our footprint," said Marques. "I am excited to build upon the trust that Lark has already earned from the largest payers in the industry. We are well positioned to solve for the highest priority challenges in healthcare today."

With this announcement, Lark has achieved 77 percent female representation across its leadership team, along with recruiting a board that is made up of about 40 percent women. As the company continues to expand, Lark remains committed to building a team that reflects the diversity of the populations it serves.

"I am thrilled to have Dr. Nowak and Shannon join our leadership team at Lark," says Julia Hu, CEO and Co-Founder of Lark Health. "Dr. Nowak is an industry leader when it comes to using data to drive clinical outcomes and building tech and data platforms for health plans, and I am looking forward to having her leadership as we scale Lark's core AI platform to bring care to those in need." Julia continues, "Shannon's track record for scaling and driving business results in this evolving health tech industry is so impressive, and I am thrilled to have her leadership and strategic mind as we continue to grow Lark's market share across health plans, government, and employers."

Earlier this month, the company announced that it is now supporting simplified care management for Salesforce health plan customers and their members. The company also announced that it is developing Lark Heart Health in collaboration with Roche Diagnostics. This novel AI-driven program will provide real-time coaching to support the prevention and management of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and coronary artery disease, and Lark has partnered with Desert Oasis Health Care to provide early access to the program. The company also has showcased rapid internal growth, quadrupling the team over the past two years and raising $100M in its latest Series D round.

About Lark

Lark is the leading AI virtual health care counseling platform, helping nearly 2 million people manage and prevent chronic conditions, stress, and anxiety. Having invested more than $100 million in R&D, Lark combines cutting-edge AI with remote patient monitoring capabilities to provide 24/7, real-time, text message-based health counseling to patients whenever and wherever they need it. For payers, Lark is a highly scalable way to offer the kind of personalized care that supports member acquisition, retention, care delivery, and navigation. As a result, Lark works with some of the largest national health plans and self-insured employers, and is a covered benefit for 30.5 million people. Lark's virtual care programs have proven to achieve clinical outcomes on par with nurse and coach driven healthcare services. Programs include Diabetes Prevention, which has received CDC Full Recognition, the CDC's highest level of certification; Diabetes Care; Hypertension Care; and Prevention, which includes Smoking Cessation, Stress and Anxiety management, and Weight Loss programs. The company has received numerous accolades, including having been named one of the 10 Most Innovative Apps in the World by Business Insider, one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies (multiple years), one of the CB Insights Digital Health 150 (2019), and one of Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 (2020). To learn more, visit www.lark.com .

Press Contact:

Dori Zweig

[email protected]

SOURCE Lark Health