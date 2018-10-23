Lark Health Names Dr. Rosemary Ku Chief Medical Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Health, the leader in chronic disease prevention and management using A.I. counseling, today announced the appointment of Dr. Rosemary Ku as its Chief Medical Officer.

The addition comes at a time when Lark is growing rapidly. Since becoming one of the fastest growing CDC-Recognized Diabetes Prevention Program providers in the country after launching in 2017, three out of the top five national payors and dozens of self-insured employers have chosen Lark's A.I. chronic care platform based on it's proven, scalable outcomes and member engagement for managing multiple disease states.

Dr. Ku will be responsible for overseeing Lark's 15-person Health Committee's work expanding the broad platform's innovative strategies to impact even greater positive change in members, while supporting the company's diabetes, hypertension, and prediabetes products and services. She will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Julia Hu.

"As a practicing physician, Rosemary deeply understands the chronic condition epidemic and will help us scale from currently serving 1.5 million members to serving tens of millions of patients. e have an opportunity to provide infinitely scalable chronic condition management and prevention services by combining cutting edge A.I and behavior change technology and easy-to-use connected health monitors " said Lark Chief Executive Officer Julia Hu. "She's a perfect fit to join our management team."

Dr. Ku joins Lark from Restore Health (acquired by Zillion), where her leadership as Chief Medical Officer supported clinical excellence, product development, and commercialization, and played a key role in their acquisition. Dr. Ku completed her clinical residency at Kaiser Permanente San Francisco and medical school at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. She obtained her MPH in Health Policy and Management from UC Berkeley, MBA from Columbia Business School, and degree in Molecular Biology with a certificate in Neuroscience at Princeton University.

"Chronic conditions are not managed in the doctor's office or with sporadic conversations with a nurse or coach. They are managed by all the little decisions we make day to day such as when we go to bed, what we snack on, whether we take our medications, how we manage our biometrics, how we react in stressful situations. Unlike traditional healthcare or telephonic nurse call centers, Lark's A.I. coaches and nurses are able to be present for all those decisions and offer real-time, personalized feedback for each individual. This makes Lark's potential to deliver high quality, cost-effective care at scale enormous and unique in the industry, and I am excited to be a part of this journey," Dr. Ku said.

Lark Health is the leading digital health company using A.I and clinical science to deliver scalable, positive health outcomes . Lark works with individuals, employers, and health plans to improve the lives of hundreds of thousands through its wellness and prediabetes, diabetes, and hypertension care programs. Lark employs cutting-edge artificial intelligence to provide real-time, personalized 24/7 support and counseling, combined with human coaches and connected device technology. The company was named "Most Innovative Digital Health Product of the Year" by Forrester Research, "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the World" alongside Uber and Airbnb, Google's "Best of the Year", and Apple's "Top 10 Apps" out of all 2 million for it's consumer-centric experience. To learn more, visit www.lark.com .

